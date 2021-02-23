Retro Gaming: Old PC Games That are Still as Great as Ever

The gaming world continues to push boundaries, and this is one reason folks buy the newest console or game. There is a lot to love about today’s games, but there’s also a lot to love about classic PC games, and they shouldn’t be forgotten. The following are some awesome PC games you can enjoy today.

X-Com: UFO Defense

Fallout is one of the most popular games in modern times, but it was only created because of X-Com: UFO Defense. The graphics aren’t all that great, but it is still a great strategy game. The goal is to defend the earth from alien invaders. It’s straightforward and pretty exciting at the same time. This is the plot for many movies, and it’s probably the reason why it became so popular. If you’re in the mood for something retro, then this is a good choice.

Classic Card Game

One PC game that everyone knows about is solitaire, and there’s a good reason for that. Yes, the game is simple and there’s not a lot involved with it, but it also gives you a great pass time. People were able to play this game for hours sometimes because it was so convenient. Many movies or shows feature the game. If you want to go back in time, then this game can help you do just that.

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Here’s another interesting game many PC game lovers love because of how challenging it is. At its core, it is a game about survival. The main character discovers a plot to wipe out his entire race of people using a slaughterhouse. It is up to you to fight back and defend this character’s people. The game is pretty violent, and the storyline is quite dark, but it’s a fun game nonetheless. Almost everything in the game can kill you, so prepare to deal with several losses before you’re able to win.

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri is a great game that asks users to colonize worlds using skills like cooperation and much more. The game is competitive, but it is a bit of a slow burn. Part of the reason it was so successful is because it could be savored. Mostly, what matters are the deals you make and the kind of plan you create. You should interact with other creatures as you try to build your world. Another game that some people might remember that follows a similar structure is StarCraft, which is another PC game of the past worth your time.

Baldur’s Gate II

This is a great role-playing game that got a lot of sequels, and the second one was able to capture the hearts and minds of PC gamers. The game is simply addictive and imaginative. Many of the game’s images were hand drawn, and they look stunning. Sure, it’s nothing compared to what games can offer folks nowadays, but you can see the beauty nonetheless. The game does rely on storytelling a lot, which is part of the reason people get hooked on it. Alternatively you can try out Baldur’s Gate III from Larian Studios. It has kept the quality they put into their previous release, Divinity Original Sin 2 that was met with very positive reviews.

Planescape: Torment

Not many games mess with the mind, but Planescape: Torment game was birthed from an existential nightmare. The game challenges you with characters that defy reality and reason. The game has images meant to stir your heart and make you question your sanity. The game is unique, and it’s part of the reason it deserves its place in history. If you feel like having the opportunity to explore your psyche and soul, then this is the classic PC game you’ll want to play.

Theme Hospital

If sim building is what you want to do but you have a bit of a sense of humor, then there’s no better retro game to revisit than Theme Hospital. This game is a bit of a mystery. The sense of humor is so grotesque and whimsical that you wonder who approved of the idea. Still, once you play it, you can see why it became a cult classic PC game. The story takes place in a hospital, and at one point, all the characters in the waiting room start to play a vomiting game with each other, which is quite bizarre, to say the least.

If you’re in the mood to revisit some of the classics in the past, then these are the games for you. Hopefully, one or at least some of these games capture your imagination.