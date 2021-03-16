Casino Bonus Terms and Conditions You Should Know About

In an effort to win over as many users as possible, a lot of online casino operators will offer bonuses and promotions as a part of their marketing schemes. These bonuses can come in many different forms and in varying levels. Some of these promotions are designed to bump up your initial deposit a little bit so that you are enticed to spend more time on their sites. Other promotions are designed to give you somewhat of an advantage against the house. It all depends on the game and how creative these casino platforms can get when it comes to their promotions.

However, gamblers must also be wary of these tempting bonuses and promotions that are ambiguously worded. A lot of the time, a failure to read the fine print can result in a compromised gaming experience. If you’re new to the world of online gambling, there might be certain information that you need to orient yourself with in regard to casino bonuses and promotions. It would really be helpful for you to know about the real meaning behind some terms and conditions in these casino sites so that you won’t encounter any unwanted surprises.

Here are a few of the most common casino bonus terms and conditions that you need to know about:

Cash Bonus vs Play Bonus

Bonuses might seem to be very direct at first glance, but there are certain implications which aren’t always explicitly stated. Some sites will offer you a cash bonus which means they will provide you with real cash to play with. However, it’s likely that you must satisfy certain conditions to earn this bonus. For example, you either need to deposit a certain amount of money to your digital wallet and then wager that money in real games. This is what is called a wager requirement, which will be discussed later.

A play bonus is exactly that. A casino will offer you a chance to play certain games for free. But again, these play bonuses will require you to submit to certain wager requirements. Or, there are caps to how much you can win because of these play bonuses. Play bonuses most commonly come in the form of free spins when people are playing roulette online.

Betting Limits

Sometimes, casinos will place certain betting limits on bonuses that you earn from their promos. Since bonuses are a way for casinos to give players a certain advantage, a betting limit is also a casino’s way of taking back some of that advantage. They’re sneaky like that and you just need to be mindful of it.

Wager Requirements

A wager requirement is essentially as it sounds. It’s a bonus or a promotion that you are entitled to only if you wager a certain amount of it. For example, a casino might offer you a cash bonus of $50 that you can play with however you want. Although, in order for you to be entitled to withdraw that amount, you need to fulfill at least $100 worth of wagers on the actual site. So, just keep that in mind. Usually, casinos are very transparent with their wager requirements that are tied to their cash or play bonuses. Of course there are also a few rare no wagering casinos that are very lenient with their betting requirements for bonuses.

Validity Period

Like food, medicine, and other perishable items, casino bonuses and promotions can also have expiry dates. Who knew? This might not really matter much to a lot of people who are eager to play and use their bonuses right away. But it’s still something that you might want to take a note of in case you want to hoard these bonuses and not use them up for a long period of time. Again, this kind of information is pretty transparent on casino sites. You just have to search for them.