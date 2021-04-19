Chris White is able to talk about the new Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood content now the embargo has lifted, but Adam Cook still can’t stop playing Outriders, and has started a second character on PC to see what the other classes are about.

Chris Hyde has finally finished It Takes Two, so has thoughts on that, but has also played Lost Words: Beyond the Page as well. Mr White also wants tot talk about Ashwalkers, as he’s been playing and has reviewed that.

Will Hydey agree that It Takes Two is “one of the best platformers I’ve played in the last decade”, as Chris White said in his review? Will he bemoan its length given that it’s co-op only? Is it possible that the lads will become obsessed with Elder Scrolls Online because of Blackwood? All of these things could happen, but you’ll only find out if you listen to the podcast. Don’t forget you can send questions on Twitter. Oh and check out our Patreon, here.

Download the MP3 version, here.