Some Hidden Gems to Try on Steam

Steam is one of the biggest online video game stores on the globe. It has been growing steadily over the past 15 years, and today, it offers a massive collection of more than 23,000 titles. With new titles being added every day, it’s very easy to miss some games that you might enjoy.

According to Valve, more and more games earn about $10,000 in the first two weeks after release. Thus, it appears many more new titles appear, and many of them become successful. We took the liberty to browse through some of the most popular Steam games, and we found a few titles you might have heard of but forgot about completely. Without further ado, here are some of the games that you should take a look at the next time you visit the Steam shop.

Kenshi

Kenshi is a complete underdog, but it quickly became one of the most popular Steam games in 2021. It’s a complex RPG mixed with a few strategy games that can’t be played on platforms other than PC. The game offers the best elements of the first Mount & Blade game, packed into a sandbox world, with a bit of squad-based RPG on top.

You’ll find yourself in a huge world where every move you make defines your story. You start the game in a vast, dangerous world bigger than the biggest Elder Scrolls game, and you can go anywhere without any restrictions. The way you play the game depends on you. Will you go out and explore the world, or will you simply build a home and relax? The final choice is up to you!

Into the Breach

If you’re not looking to spend a lot of money on a game, but you want to get dozens of hours of fun, Into the Breach is an excellent choice. It’s an old-school sci-fi strategy you can pick up and play whenever you have a few minutes to spare. The plot goes like this: Earth is under attack by aliens, and you have to defend it by controlling a special mech army that came from the future.

If it sounds crazy, it sure does give the player a lot to think about. The gameplay takes place on 8×8 block grids where you make moves in turns against the aliens. As you win matches, you’ll be able to upgrade your mechs and drive the alien occupation back into space.

Surviving Mars

Imagine playing The Sims, but instead of leading your sims to a better life on Earth, you do it on Mars. Well, instead of being in charge of a couple of sims, your task is to build an entire working city on this inhospitable planet. Everything here is designed to kill your colonists, so you’ll have to act fast and make good decisions if you want to make your colony thrive.

Apart from managing resources and income, you’ll have to be very careful about how your colonists feel. One wrong move could spark a chain of events that will leave your Mars colony empty and destroyed. Every move you make is critical, so listen to what your people are saying.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege has been out since 2015, and it’s one of the most successful multiplayer video games in the past decade. Even though it’s not a new game, it has over 25 million registered players and a ton of annual updates with even more content for you to explore. It’s a simple, action-packed game that will give you hundreds of hours of playtime without feeling bored.

The game puts you in the role of either one of 5 SWAT operators or terrorists who took control of a building and a few hostages. The two teams face each other in narrow hallways, trying to hunt each other down and win. With amazing graphics, effects, and a fully destructible environment, it’s a game you should try.

Final Words

Steam is the go-to place for gamers, and there is no denying it. It has everything you need and more. When you find a game, you will be able to purchase and play it in a matter of minutes. However, Steam is also one of the places that price discrimination is relatively strong. Depending on visitors’ geo-location, Steam readjusts its prices. You can avoid overpaying for the games by using tools like Atlas VPN. This tool is great for changing your IP address and, in turn, changing your geo-location. Thus, instead of reading your actual location, Steam will think that you are in a different place. This trick should help people to purchase games at better prices.

As we said, the Steam library has over 23,000 games to offer. We can’t possibly go over all of the titles that are worth playing, so we mentioned only a few games you should definitely try. Some honorable mentions include Valheim, The Medium, and Loop Hero. It would be fairly difficult to find games that tick all the boxes for everyone. Thus, scroll through Steam to find games that seem like a lot of fun for you. You will indeed find new, exciting titles you can enjoy with your friends in the near future.