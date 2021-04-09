Super Meat Boy Forever coming to PlayStation & Xbox

Team Meat has announced that Super Meat Boy Forever is coming to Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Series X/S on April 16, 2021.

Super Meat Boy is back in the sequel to 2010’s runaway platforming hit Super Meat Boy. It follows a December 2020 release on Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store.

The sequel moves the Meat Boy saga forward, as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a child, Nugget, who has unfortunately been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus. So now it’s up to Meat Boy, Bandage Girl, and some surprising new characters, to rescue the kidnapped child.

Check out the trailer below:

In the time since we saw him last, Meat Boy has been hitting the gym and he now packs a punch with an oversized, Battletoads-esque right fist that packs a mean wallop. Combined with new slide and plummet maneuvers, Meat Boy is more agile than ever.

Levels are randomly generated each playthrough for extra replayability, as different levels have their own unique secret locations. The team has handcrafted thousands of levels for players to enjoy and conquer. You can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before ever seeing a duplicate level.

Team Meat co-founder and programmer Tommy Refenes had this to say:

“As great as it was for Super Meat Boy to make his return on Switch and the Epic Games Store, no return would be complete without a victory lap on PlayStation and Xbox platforms – which many of you may remember Meat Boy making his console premiere on over a decade ago. Super Meat Boy Forever isn’t just more of the same though. This is Meat Boy evolved. He now has a completely different moveset, controls, power-ups, and endless level remixes that can be played forever!”

Super Meat Boy Forever is out now on PC and Switch and available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Series X/S on April 16, 2021.