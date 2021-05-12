Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids | How to access the DLC

The first story expansion for Ubisoft’s epic Viking adventure is finally here in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids – but how exactly do you access this new DLC? Read on to find out how to begin Eivor’s mystical adventure on the Emerald Isle.

Requirements

First, you’ll need to be at least Power Level 55. While the whole of Ireland will require that as a minimum recommended level, the difficulty will scale with your actual power, ensuring a steady incline of difficulty as you progress through the various territories of Ireland.

You’ll also need to have completed one of the main story arcs available when you first reach England from Norway, such as taking the kingdom of Grantebridgescire. None of the above should take you much beyond 12 to 15 hours if you’re playing at a normal pace.

Once you’ve reached this point, wander down to the Ravensthorpe dock and find the brightly-dressed Azar. She will be your contact, and after helping her with a fairly simple quest, you’ll establish a new Irish Tradepost in your town. After this, Azar will reveal that a king of Ireland has sent a message, claiming to know you, and you’ll be able to hop aboard your ship and make your way overseas to the fledgeling port of Dublin.

Once in Ireland

Bear in mind that, while you can travel back and forth, Ireland is pretty much its own instance. Nothing you do here will directly affect events in England, no matter where you are in the main story. However, you will retain character progression, including levels, gear, and abilities gained in Ireland. So feel free to play however you want to play, pursue love interests, and pillage to your heart’s content.

And that’s how you access the DLC in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids.