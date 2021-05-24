GWENT: The Witcher Card Game gets it’s first expansion set

CD Projekt Red has announced the upcoming release of Price of Power, the first-ever Expansion Set for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. The set’s first entry is called Once Upon a Pyre and is coming to PC, Apple M1 Macs, iOS, and Android on June 8, 2021.

Price of Power is a set consisting of three story-related expansions for GWENT with the main theme of magic and how different factions seek out, fight for, or exploit its power. The first expansion of the Price of Power set, Once Upon A Pyre, will introduce 26 new cards: 4 cards of different rarities per faction and 2 neutrals. New abilities and gameplay mechanics will also be making their way into the game, bringing fresh and powerful synergies to take advantage of in battle.

You can watch the expansion teaser for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game here:

In anticipation of the first expansion’s arrival, players can take advantage of a special, time-limited offer. The Price of Power Expansion Pass grants access to all Price of Power premium cards, with a selection of cards becoming available with the release of each of the set’s three expansions. Also included with the offer is the animated Pyre coin. This is available to use immediately after purchase of the Expansion Pass.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is available for free on PC via GOG.COM and Steam, Apple M1 Macs running macOS, as well as on Android and iOS. Once Upon a Pyre, the first set in the ‘Price of Power’ Expansion Set will be available on June 8, 2021.