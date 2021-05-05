New Back 4 Blood trailer shows off new card system

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today released a new Back 4 Blood trailer. The new trailer provides an in-depth look at the game’s new Card System, a new rogue-lite feature that enhances your experience with each playthrough. It’s designed to ensure every gameplay session is dynamic, intense and feels unique. Players can jump right into the action by choosing a pre-made default deck or dive into the Card System’s customisation options to create their own fully personalised deck of cards.

Back 4 Blood takes advantage of an adaptive A.I. known as the Game Director. The A.I. works behind-the-scenes monitoring the actions, health, and choices of players. It responds accordingly by changing environmental conditions, adding obstacles, and unleashing special Ridden mutations through Card System modifiers known as Corruption Cards. Players can change up the gameplay by utilising specific cards to strategise against the Game Director, from amplifying equipment to reloading weapons, as they take on hordes of enemies in their path.

You can view the new Back 4 Blood trailer here:

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. It features dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and customizable action to keep players coming back for more. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Back 4 Blood is set to launch on October 12, 2021. Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.