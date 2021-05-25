Pirate action-RPG King of Seas launches today

Developers 3DClouds and independent games label Team17 have announced the launch of their highly-anticipated pirate action-RPG King of Seas. Prepare for adventure on the high seas and enter a buccaneering world filled with colourful characters and treasure-laden missions. King of Seas is available now to purchase for PC via Steam and GOG, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the King of Seas launch trailer here:

About King of Seas

King of Seas is an action role-playing game set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. Players will embark on an epic adventure in a fantastic world, filled with battles, lost islands, and treasures. A universe full of amazing characters and breathtaking missions will keep you anchored as you strive to become the king of all pirates.

Story.

A series of quests guide you on your journey and uncover the intriguing characters of the King of Seas world who will lead you to the next path of your epic adventure. Procedural Generation.

Dive into a lush, procedurally generated world that constantly refreshes the exploration mechanics within each new game. Dynamic World.

The world reacts to your every action, naval routes change and with each conquered settlement the difficulty adapts to constantly give you a more challenging time. Map.

A thick fog will ensure that travelling towards objectives is not plain sailing. Navigation system.

Atmospheric effects influence gameplay. Sail during a storm at your own risk, escape the enemies and always remember to carefully watch the wind direction to stay in control during battles. Ship customization.

Five types of customizable ships through an equipment and skill system, just as in any true role-playing game! Combat system. Not only cannon shots and nautical strategy but also speed and spectacle, thanks to a set of more than 20 skills to choose from and three branches of talents to suit any playstyle.

Post-launch roadmap

3DClouds and Team17 also revealed the post-launch roadmap for King of Seas kicking off towards the end of June with a PC Tech update featuring re-bindable keys and following that there will be a quality of life update, Monster update and mouse support all on the way. More information on the roadmap can be found here.

King of Seas is available now for Windows PC via Steam and GOG, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Demo versions of the game can be downloaded for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC.