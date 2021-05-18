Saints Row: The Third Remastered coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Deep Silver has announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered will release on next-gen consoles on May 25, 2021. The game will also launch on Steam and GOG on May 22.

Players will now be able to experience the game running at greater performance settings; equivalent to the PC edition at High settings. Visually the game’s engine is now able to run at a much higher performance. This brings improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects thanks to the powerful hardware.

Framerates are improved to offer the smoothest possible gameplay; players will be able to enjoy the game running at 60 frames per second and dynamic 4K resolution, keeping the action fluid.

Xbox Series S owners get an additional option to enjoy the game in two modes that better cater for individual player preference. Performance Mode keeps the gameplay locked at 60fps with a 1080 resolution. Beauty Mode locks the gameplay to standard 30fps while employing an upscaled 4K resolution. PS5 owners will be able to enjoy Activities support. In addition, the DualSense controller will get a subtle signature Saints purple glow.

Existing owners of Saints Row: The Third Remastered who own Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles will be able to enjoy these upgrades free of charge.