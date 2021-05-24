Video game release dates 2021

Despite lots of delays, there’re still plenty of 2021 video games release dates left. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list for the rest of the year with the most up-to-date schedule. As games get delayed, or new announcements are made, the list will be updated. Please note, some games to be confirmed haven’t got specific console releases next to them, but will when made official.
We’ll add a little note here to say when the list was last updated. Oh and we’ll “bold” the game names that are new or updated, and link to any reviews or previews on the relevant games for you, too.
Last updated 23/5/2021.
May
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey (PC) –
- The Wild At Heart (PC, Xbox Series X|S) –
- Knockout City (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) –
- Miitopia (Nintendo Switch) –
- Rust (PS4, Xbox One) –
- Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) –
- King of Seas (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) –
- Maneater (Nintendo Switch) –
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch) –
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch) –
- World’s End Club (Nintendo Switch) –
Game release dates 2021: June
- Operation Tango (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – June 1
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC, Stadia) – June 1
- Monster Harvest (PS4, Xbox One) – June 3
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – June 4
- Chivalry II (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – June 8
- The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – June 8
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PS4, Xbox One) – June 8
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade (PS5) – June 10
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – June 10
- Game builder Garage (Nintendo Switch) – June 11
- Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart (PS5) – June 11
- D&D: Dark Alliance (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – June 22
- Legend of Mana (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch) – June 24
-
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo Switch) –
-
Scarlet Nexus (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
-
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 (Nintendo Switch) –
-
Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) –
-
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Nintendo Switch) –
July
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin (PC, Nintendo Switch) –
- F1 2021 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch) –
- Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch) –
- Neo: The World Ends With You (PS4, Nintendo Switch) –
- The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch) –
- The Ascent (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
Game release dates 2021: August
- In Sound Mind (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) –
- Humankind (PC) –
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) –
- King’s Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) –
- No More Heroes 3 (Nintendo Switch) –
- New World (PC) –
September
- WRC 10 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia) –
- Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, Xbox One) –
- Deathloop (PS5, PC) –
- Lost Judgment (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) –
Game release dates 2021: October
- Back 4 Blood (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
November
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) –
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC, PS5, PS4) –
December
TBC
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Halo Infinite
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- Age of Empires 4
- 12 Minutes
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokémon Shining Pearl
- Battlefield 6
- Diablo 2 Resurrected
- Elden Ring
- The Ascent
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Far Cry 6
- Scorn
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- God of War: Ragnarok
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- The Last Stop
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide
- Psychonauts 2