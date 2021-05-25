Where to find the best information on eSports

Over the last 10 years, eSports has become one of the most successful industries around. Teams such as Fnatic, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses have made tens of millions of dollars. Sport at its core has given millions of people around the world a sense of unity and enjoyment. Whether its football, basketball, or baseball, fans come together to support their team and celebrate the highs and lows. ESports takes competition to a new level through the video game medium. With games like Call of Duty, DotA 2, and CS: GO, teams of skilled gamers compete in tournaments around the world.

Different genres fall under the eSports umbrella. MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena), first-person shooters, and sports titles have all become the focus of global tournaments. Players are now receiving global rankings, winning prize pools for their success in the field of eSports. Fans of eSports are keen to follow their favourite players and teams. Whether that’s to see the latest competitions or how much money they’re making. All of this information can be found on Esportz4u.

Understanding eSports

Teams in eSports play different roles depending on the game being played. Roles might include a Healer to resupply health to those within the team who are damage dealers. A great deal of strategizing is important when taking part in any tournament. Those who work well together will do better in the tournaments, raise their ranking, and take the prize money home. Regardless of the role, team work is the most important. Watching successful teams is just as exciting as seeing your favourite football team win a match, or basketball take the clutch in the dying minutes.