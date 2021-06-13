0 comments

All the Xbox & Bethesda E3 announcements

by on June 13, 2021
Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase
 

There were plenty of Xbox & Bethesda announcements during their presentation for E3, showing trailers for 30 titles with 27 of them being available on Xbox Game Pass. They announced there will be back-to-back monthly releases included on Xbox Game Pass from day one, including Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite before the end of the year. They said this was all part of the commitment laid out earlier this week to ‘building the best, highest-quality and diverse video game line-up in the world’.

See below for all 30 trailers presented:

Starfield

Hailed as ’25 years in the making’ Starfield an RPG will be an Xbox exclusive game with a release date of November 11th.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Back 4 Blood

Contraband

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Battlefield 2042

Twelve Minutes

Psychonauts 2

Fallout 76 Steel Reign and The Pitt: Expedition

Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced

Party Animals

Hades

Somerville

Halo Infinite and Free-to-Play Multiplayer

Xbox & Bethesda E3 announcements: Diablo II Resurrected

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Far Cry 6

Slime Rancher 2

Shredders

Atomic Heart

Replaced

Grounded: The Shroom & Doom Update

Among Us

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising and Hundred Chronicles

The Ascent

Age of Empires IV

The Outer Worlds

Flight Simulator

Xbox included a snippet of the upcoming expansion Top Gun: Maverick due for release in the final quarter of 2021 as a tie in to the film. Finally you can pretend you’re Maverick!

Forza Horizon 5

Including details of the exclusive AMG Project 1 vehicle and boasting its most open-world experience so far Forza Horizon 5 also holds new features such as the events lab where you can customise the play.

Redfall

News, Trailers, Uncategorised

A Plague Tale: Requiemage of empires IVamong usAtomic HeartBack 4 Bloodbattlefield 2042bethesdaContrabandDiablo II: ResurrectedE3E3 2021Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred ChroniclesEiyuden Chronicles: RisingElder Scrolls OnlineFallout 76: Steel ReignFallout 76: The Pitt ExpeditionFarcry 6Flight SImulatorFlight Simulator: Maverick ExpansionForza Horizon 5Grounded:The Shroom and Doom UpdatehadesHalo infiniteParty Animalspsychonauts 2RedfallSea of Thieves: A Pirate's LifeShreddersSlime Rancher 2SomervilleStalker 2starfieldThe AscentThe Outer Worlds 2Twelve MinutesXboxXbox & Bethesdayakuza: like a dragon

News Team