All the Xbox & Bethesda E3 announcements

There were plenty of Xbox & Bethesda announcements during their presentation for E3, showing trailers for 30 titles with 27 of them being available on Xbox Game Pass. They announced there will be back-to-back monthly releases included on Xbox Game Pass from day one, including Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite before the end of the year. They said this was all part of the commitment laid out earlier this week to ‘building the best, highest-quality and diverse video game line-up in the world’.
See below for all 30 trailers presented:
Starfield
Hailed as ’25 years in the making’ Starfield an RPG will be an Xbox exclusive game with a release date of November 11th.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl
Back 4 Blood
Contraband
Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Battlefield 2042
Twelve Minutes
Psychonauts 2
Fallout 76 Steel Reign and The Pitt: Expedition
Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced
Party Animals
Hades
Somerville
Halo Infinite and Free-to-Play Multiplayer
Xbox & Bethesda E3 announcements: Diablo II Resurrected
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Far Cry 6
Slime Rancher 2
Shredders
Atomic Heart
Replaced
Grounded: The Shroom & Doom Update
Among Us
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising and Hundred Chronicles
The Ascent
Age of Empires IV
The Outer Worlds
Flight Simulator
Xbox included a snippet of the upcoming expansion Top Gun: Maverick due for release in the final quarter of 2021 as a tie in to the film. Finally you can pretend you’re Maverick!
Forza Horizon 5
Including details of the exclusive AMG Project 1 vehicle and boasting its most open-world experience so far Forza Horizon 5 also holds new features such as the events lab where you can customise the play.