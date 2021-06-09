Whether you’re looking for something affordable or top of the line, next month ASUS brings new Chromebooks to the UK. Known for bringing some of the best tech to consumers, these new Chromebooks are sure to be a great addition to your office or bedroom if you’re not looking for a full on gaming laptop.

“ASUS is proud to announce the arrival of its new Chromebook line-up with three tiers of offerings, providing a suitable solution to all Chromebook computing needs. While focusing on professional, home entertainment and school usage, the new ranges offer unparalleled versatility for all kinds of Chromebook users.

KEY POINTS

– CX1 Series: The series being built up of 11″, 14″ and 15″ devices offering an affordable range of entry level devices with speedy performance, robust security and convenient features. The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is not only perfect for students, it’s ideal for anyone on the go!

– CX5 Series: Consisting of a 15″ and a 14″ device, this series packs a lot of features like an 11th-gen Intel CPU, 8GB RAM and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery. An HDMI 2.0 port provides the option to hook the laptop up to an external 60Hz 4K display. ASUS Chromebook CX5 delivers the freedom of cloud gaming with support for both Google Stadia and NVIDIA® GeForce NOW.

– CX9: Featuring a light 1.05 kg design, 810H military-grade toughness, and an up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB storage, the CX9 offers take-anywhere mobility combined with nimble performance for exceptional remote work experiences. Designed to be the top predator in Google’s ecosystem.”

I’d enjoy nothing more than owning a ridiculously powerful Chromebook to write and watch dumb videos on, and although that may not be possible even I could afford a CX1. I always appreciate when companies bring out multiple SKUs to cater for different lifestyles, and ASUS have done just that with the CX family.