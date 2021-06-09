Battlefield 2042 | All you need to know

Today, EA has officially unveiled the next entry in its first-person shooter series, and it will be called Battlefield 2042. To celebrate the release, we’ve got tons of details about the game and what players can expect when it releases in the final quarter of 2021.

When will the game launch?

Battlefield 2042 releases on October 22, 2021.

What platforms will it launch on?

It releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The story

In 2042, the world is on the brink. There are food, energy, and clean water shortages which have led to dozens of failed nations. In turn, this has created the largest refugee crisis in human history. Among these ‘Non-Patriated’ are families, farmers, engineers, and soldiers. As the crisis rolls on, the United States and Russia draw the entire world into an all-out war. No-Pat specialists join both sides. They aren’t fighting for a nation, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world. In other words, the world is once again screwed.

New gameplay modes

All-Out Warfare – the next generation of warfare features the largest maps ever seen in a Battlefield game. 128 players will fight it out in large-scale battles filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and incredible world events in both Conquest and Breakthrough modes. After all, this is the next evolution of the series.

Hazard Zone – a brand new squad-based game that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience. It is distinctly DICE, but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest and Breakthrough modes.

TBA – the third experience is being developed by DICE LA. It is being described as a “love letter to Battlefield fans” and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. More details will be shared during EA Play on July 22.

New Maps

Scale and Maps – thanks to the new technology, massive maps have been designed to highlight the huge shift in game design. On next-gen consoles and PCs, players can compete in 128-player Conquest and Breakthrough matches. In addition, PS4 and Xbox One players will see maps optimised for 64 players. there will be seven maps available at launch for the All-Out Warfare multiplayer.

Kaleidoscope – set in Sogodo, South Korea, players will fight to control a quantum-powered disinformation hub following an attack that threatens the global network.

Manifest – set in Brani Island, Singapore, a strategic flashpoint will emerge as global trade chokes the location which is vital for the American supply lines.

Orbital – set in Kourou, Frnech Guiana, battles take place over a rocket launch site as a controversial space launch becomes a race against time.

Discarded – set in Alang, India, factions fight to secure rogue nuclear assets amidst tidal extremes.

Renewal – set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt, players will fight for a ground-breaking agriculture technology centre.

Hourglass – set in Doha, Qatar, a city is torn apart by a lost shipping convoy and shifting sands.

Breakaway – set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, soldiers are pushed to the brink as struggles over oil and gas occur, causing nature and ice to give way.

Specialists and more

Specialists – players will be able to pick from Specialists, an all-new type of playable soldier. They are inspired by the traditional four Battlefield classes, equipped with their own Specialist Trait, Trait, and Speciality. In other words, classes will return, however, they’ve been updated this time around. 10 Specialists will launch with Battlefield 2042, with the first four announcements below:

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele – P.O.B: South Africa. Class: Recon. Speciality: OV-P Recon Drone. Trait: Movement Sensor.

Webster Mackay – P.O.B: Canada. Class: Assault. Speciality: Grappling Hook. Triat: Nimble.

Maria Falck – P.O.B: Germany. Class: Support. Speciality: S21 Syrette Pistol. Trait: Combat Surgeon.

Pyotor “Boris” Guskovsky – P.O.B: Russia. Class: Engineer. Speciality: SG-36 Sentry Gun. Trait: Sentry Operator.

Plus-System – this new system allows full customisation of weapons in real-time so they can adjust and react to situations as and when. Anything from a weapon’s scope, barrel, and ammo type can be adjusted. Therefore, loadout changes during matches will be more customisable than ever.

Vehicles – a range of vehicles will be available to call upon at any time, thanks to the Call-In Tablet. They will also incorporate more team collaboration, with every seat having a vital role for each player. Anti-air seats, spotter seats, and gunner-type seats will all be available. Above all, DICE want players to work together in as many ways as possible.

Is there a live service?

After Battlefield 2042 has launched, players will be able to get a Battle Pass for each Season. Firstly, there will be both free and premium tiers. Secondly, each new Season will “push the narrative” of the world forward, while providing a steady stream of new content. There will be four Seasons in the first year, with four Battle Passes, four new Specialists, and new locations. In conclusion, DICE will keep the content coming as the months roll on.

Will there be a beta?

A Technical Playtest will be available for those that are identified as Battlefield veterans across the US and Europe in a closed environment. This will take place in early July. In addition, an Open Beta will be available for those who pre-order Battlefield 2042, however, a date hasn’t been set just yet.