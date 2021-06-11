Competition: Win a physical copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an incredible platformer. It’s hard to think it’s finally out, and everyone now gets a chance to play Insomniac Games‘ latest entry in the series. Featuring next-generation visuals and performing to incredibly high levels, it’s a special doozy of a game. Ratchet and Clank’s newest adventure sees the duo travel to every corner of the universe in an attempt to stop the evil Emperor Nefarious. Not only that, brand new Lombax Rivet comes along for the ride.

We adored it, and in our review we said the following:

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sets a new bar for platformers. It’s hard to believe we are where we are with this level of technology. It makes great use of the hardware on offer, and constantly impresses in every department. It features a great story, excellent gameplay, and there are tons of collectibles for those that love to 100% games. Insomniac Games has once again made something you’ll be honoured to spend your time playing. This is the future of gaming, people.”

Ratchet & Clank: How to win

To celebrate its release, we’re giving away one physical copy of the game. All you have to do is enter the competition below. The competition is open to all UK residents only and will run from now until Monday 14 June at 12pm. Good luck!

If you are fortunate enough to win, there are plenty of guides on God is a Geek to help you out on your journey. Want to know how to upgrade all the weapons; grab special trophies; find every CraiggerBear; and pick up the coolest weapon in the game? We have you covered. Even if you’re not entering the competition, these guides are guaranteed to help you out. There’re tons of collectables to find, useful tools to unlock, and more.