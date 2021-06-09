For the third year running, the video game LGBTQ+ celebration Season of Pride begins on July 1st. Over 65 LGBTQ+ streamers will be playing a variety of games important to them, with money being raised for an array of charities.

“Season of Pride 2021, the third annual streaming event celebrating LGBTQ+ diversity in gaming, will promote inclusivity and love from 9:00 a.m. to midnight PT Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Presented by MidBoss, developer of inclusive cyberpunk adventure 2064: Read Only Memories, Season of Pride will be hosted on the MidBoss Twitch Channel while also making appearances on the Twitch homepage throughout the month.

A Steam sale supporting queer games and developers with discounts up to 80% off on fan-favorite LGBTQ+ titles as well as information on upcoming ones will run ahead of Season of Pride from tomorrow, June 9, through Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Rebranded from Summer of Pride to Season of Pride for greater worldwide inclusivity, the event will once again seek to raise funds for life-changing LGBTQ+ charities Trans Lifeline, Trevor Project, and GaymerX. In hopes of smashing through the $25,000 raised last year during Season of Pride, MidBoss has partnered with more than 65 Twitch streamers putting the “gay” in gaming such as 8BitDylan, DEERE, MiaByte, Jeff Brutlag, UrbanBohemian, and SlicedRaven.

These content creators and others will play games with inclusive and thoughtful representation of queer characters, themes, and stories including AAA titles like Dead by Daylight and The Sims 4 as well as beloved indie offerings like Sayonara Wild Hearts, Later Daters, Arcade Spirits, Monster Prom, Gone Home, Kitty Powers’ Love Life, and many more.

“Season of Pride brings together queer gamers from all over the world to celebrate the impact good LGBTQ+ representation in our hobby can have, be it on players looking to see themselves in games or through empathy to help normalize queer life,” said Cade Peterson, CEO of MidBoss. “The rebranding reflects the fact that June isn’t pride month all over the world, nor is it summer everywhere. We want all our gayming fellows to feel welcome at Season of Pride.””

I know I’ll be checking out the Season of Pride stream throughout July. It’s great to see the LGBTQ+ community come together to highlight each other and raise money for good causes.