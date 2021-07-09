Arrowhead Game Studios invest in Mind Detonator to support rural gaming developers

Arrowhead Game Studios, the team behind Magicka, has announced they are investing in Mind Detonator. Mind Detonator’s business concept is to capture talent at a very early stage. The initiative aims to build the next generation of gaming developers far from the big cities. It is a combination of local support, local investors and international gaming developers helping each other to create the best conditions for game developers to succeed.

Johan Pilestedt, CEO and founder of Arrowhead had this to say:

Mind Detonator is a fantastic initiative that gives us a chance to give back and create an opportunity for more people to be part of a journey equally as fantastic as our own. I really wish there was something similar when we started our business.

Quality of life and full focus on the game

Mind Detonator has the ambition to open Game Villages in rural areas across different countries. They offer financing for developer teams starting in the Nordic region. The intention is that developers build their games full time, without traditional incubator requirements to learn how to run a business at the same time. Now, the entire working day can be spent creating the game. In their spare time, teams would be able to recharge and find new energy in the Arctic environment.

Lars Lindblom, CEO and founder of Mind Detonator said:

Mind Detonator breaks new ground. In our work to build the Arctic Game Lab, we have looked a lot at incubators and other initiatives to promote growth among gaming developers and come up with our unique solution. We and our partners have found a way forward where the teams we bring in receive basic funding that gives them development time during a full year, housing, studio and the possibility of additional financing after one year combined with the fact that during this time we also take functions in the teams. We believe that this, combined with our and Arrowhead’s network, can lead to game productions that find their audience.

In October 2021, the first Game Village in the city of Jörn in northern Sweden will open. The investment from Arrowhead Game Studios will help Mind Detonator to open more Game Villages in other countries and also make at least 15 investments per year.