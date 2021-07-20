Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Ninjala collaboration launches

GungHo Online has revealed a collaboration between Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and the bubble-gum brawler Ninjala. This is the largest collab Ninjala has ever seen, with plenty of rewards from now through August 31, 2021.

The Demon Slayer Corp has gathered its best and brightest to take part in the bubble-bursting fun. Players can get nine avatar outfits based on the series’ most popular characters:

Shinobi Shop Tanjiro Kamado Nezuko Kamado Zenitsu Agatsuma Inosuke Hashibira Kanao Tsuyuri Giyu Tomioka Shinobu Kocho Kyojuro Rengoku

Collab Gacha Muzan Kibutsuji



All outfits except for Muzan Kibutsuji will be available for purchase at the Shinobi Shop for 2000 Jala each. Muzan will be available in the Collab Gacha along with Ninja-Gum weapon skins for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Kanao, Giyu, Shinobu, and Rengoku based on the characters’ swords. Normal Ninja-Gum skins will also be available. Each gacha pull gives players 20 items and costs 200 Jala or 600 Gold Medals.

New items and emotes

The world of Ninjala may not be crawling with demons, but the Shinobi Shop is fully stocked with a ton of new items, including a stylish Demon Slayer T-shirt, a Tanjiro-themed Gum Bottle skin, and nine event-exclusive Utsusemi for 800 Jala each. Players can pick up eight Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-inspired IPPON Decorations for 500 Jala a pop, and the following seven emotes to really feel like a Demon Slayer Corp:

First Form: Water Surface Slash

Hinokami Kagura Enbu

First Form: Thunderclap and Flash

Seventh Form: Spatial Awareness

Eleventh Form: Dead Calm

Second Form: Rising Scorching Sun

Delicious! Delicious!

Players can also deck out in demon slaying style with 20 new Stickers, available for 400 Jala each. As a bonus, every player who logs in will get a free Demon Slayer: Logo Sticker. Plus, a free Nezuko IPPON Decoration can be found as a battle reward for Quick Battle, Ninjala Battle, Featured Battle, or Ninjala Tournament.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cup Ninjala Tournament has also been announced. On August 29, players can fight like it’s Final Selection on Fujikasane Mountain for the chance to earn exclusive rewards. All players who join will receive a Demon Slayer: Total Concentration Sticker for participating and a Tanjiro IPPON Gum skin as battle reward drops. Top players will win a special IPPON Decoration and a Gourd Burst Emote. Pull out your best breathing techniques to cut through the competition.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Ninjala collaboration takes place from now through August 31, 2021.