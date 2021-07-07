Different types of mobile casino games in 2021

Today, most casinos online operating in Norway are available for both computers and mobile devices regardless of the operating system they use. Also, many casinos have a gambling app, which is usually available for iOS and Android devices. Players can play and win anytime and anywhere.

In mobile casinos, the game offer is a little more limited than in the desktop version. However, this does not mean that there are no possibilities. The main games that users will have access to from a smartphone or tablet are the following:

Slots and video bingo halls

Roulette tables

Blackjack tables

Live dealer games

Play slots and bingo from your mobile device

Most mobile casinos usually have a wide range of slot machines (also called slots). In fact, it is the most popular type of game in a mobile casino. Some of the main software providers in charge of developing these games are Microgaming, Net Entertainment, or PlayTech. The theme of the slot machines is as varied as one can imagine. However, some of the most popular slots are games inspired by movies and series. For example, we can play the slots of Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, Dracula, Tomb Raider, or Terminator. On the other hand, it is also common to find different video bingo products, which is a kind of hybrid game that combines the characteristics of slot machines and bingo. It is quite common to find this type of game in mobile casinos.

Play roulette from your mobile device

Virtually all online casinos whose web pages are adapted for mobile devices have several roulette tables that can be accessed from both smartphones and tablets. Some of the most typical roulette games are European roulette, French roulette, and American roulette. However, there are multiple modalities so it is not uncommon to find other options. Different tables have their pros and cons, however, as a general rule, it is recommended not to play American roulette, as the house advantage in this game is much higher than in other roulette. On the other hand, some casinos allow you to enjoy this game in a demo version, so the player can have fun without risking their money.

Play blackjack from your mobile device

Another game that is common to find in mobile casinos is blackjack, since normally online casinos usually have blackjack tables adapted for tablets and smartphones. In this way, users can enjoy this game from anywhere. Some of the best-known blackjack modalities are classic blackjack, multiplayer blackjack, baccarat, or point and bank. Players will be able to choose the option that best suits their tastes.

Enjoy live dealers from your mobile device

Today, almost all certified casinos in Norway have a small section dedicated to live dealer products. The downside to this is that at the moment this section is usually very limited and only offers live roulette tables. However, the positive part is that these games are available for use from mobile devices.

Therefore, players who want to can have fun with Live Dealer Roulette from anywhere. Thanks to a streaming video service, users can see how the dealer conducts the game and comments on the results of the players. In addition, the different players will be able to interact with each other or talk to the dealer through a joint chat.