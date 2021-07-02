Hearthstone expansion announced: United in Stormwind

Activision Blizzard has announced the next expansion for Hearthstone, United in Stormwind is coming August 3, 2021. Within Stormwind’s proud ramparts, players will find the Alliance’s beating heart. There are 135 all-new cards inspired by the rites of passage shared by heroes about to come into their own in this gleaming city.

United in Stormwind introduces Questline cards for every class. Each one provides a peek into the formative stories of the new mercenary characters introduced in the Year of the Gryphon. Players start a match with their Questline cards in their hand, and are rewarded with powerful in-game effects whenever they complete one of the challenges they present. Once the third phase in each Questline is complete, the Mercenary joins their side as a powerful Legendary minion.

United in Stormwind

To take part in the bustle and commerce of Stormwind, players can add cards with the Tradeable keyword to their decks. Tradeable cards provide situationally powerful effects, with the added flexibility of being able to swap them out. World of Warcraft tradeskills come to Hearthstone in the form of Profession Tools. Place them in the weapon slot to unlock unique abilities. For example, the Paladin’s Prismatic Jewel Kit boosts the power of minions in the player’s hand whenever a friendly minion loses a Divine Shield. Finally, players can saddle up by acquiring Mount cards. These come into play in the form of a minion buff, and then summon the trusty steed itself once the empowered minion is defeated.

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment had this to say:

United in Stormwind captures the magic behind many of the memorable moments players experience while leveling up a World of Warcraft character. This iconic setting is the perfect place to continue the stories we’ve been telling during the Year of the Gryphon, and we think players are going to have a blast with all the new mechanics it’s inspired.

The Hearthstone expansion, United in Stormwind is coming August 3, 2021. Hearthstone is available to play on Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.