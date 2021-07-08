Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a very long game. With a meaty story to see you through, wide open and varied locales to explore, and well over 100 Monsties to get, there’s lots packed in. As such it’s no surprise that players want to know how to check their play time in Monster Hunter Stories 2. It’s actually quite simple but can easily be missed if you don’t know where to look. We’ll show you how you can check your play time in Capcom’s latest adventure.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to check your play time

Checking your play time is simple. The key is to pay attention when you’re either saving or loading a game. When you hover over your save file, the play time is visible on the screen. But it is hidden away. But if you look carefully you can make out exactly how long you’ve played in the bottom right of load page. It’s in the middle of the screen at the bottom in the image above.

The time will be next to a little clock icon and displayed in hours and minutes. You can now see how long you’ve been on your current Monster Hunter Stories 2 adventure. Chances are by the time you finish, you’ll have clocked up many, many hours of riding and hatching Monsties.