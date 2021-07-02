No wagering requirements for Swedish players

There is a new law for online gaming in Sweden that applies from the 1st of January 2019. It requires all online casinos that are operating in Sweden to have a Swedish gaming licence, approved by the Swedish Gaming Inspection (Spelinspektionen).

The gaming licence has been added to create a safer and more secure market for players and to foster healthy and more wholesome gaming activities in Sweden. The new law has a number of provisions that every individual casino must comply with.

Before you can start playing games online, you need to fill out the game limits for your gaming, regarding the total amount to deposit and the weekly amount of gaming time.

All casinos must be able to offer their players to take a temporary or permanent pause from their gaming through a self-suspension. A bonus must only be offered when the player signs up as a new customer, and no ongoing bonuses can be offered to encourage the player to play more.

All the above information is just part of the content in the gaming law but is still the content that stands out the most for the individual player.

One detail that is very appreciated amongst Swedish players is that it is getting more common with wager free bonuses in Sweden. This means that as a player, you can withdraw all potential winnings without having to wager them. Previously, it was not uncommon that you had to wager your bonuses a certain number of times before you could withdraw your winnings. Luckily, this is no longer necessary.

The games and gaming experience in focus

The fact that you can play safely and secure, get a good bonus without wagering requirements, get direct payments and play without complicated registration processes are all important services that the players are appreciating. Though, what will always be the players’ absolute top priority is what types of games the casino can offer as well as giving the players the extraordinary gaming experience they are looking for. However, the biggest selection of games does not necessarily mean that the player’s choice falls on that particular casino and not one of the competing casinos.

No matter which casino you choose, Slots, or slot machines, as they are called in Swedish, are the most popular games. It is also the game producers, such as NetEnd, Microgaming, Yddgrasil and Play n’ GO, that provide the games that Swedes like the most. Starburst, Book of Dead and Gonzo’s Quest are all incredibly successful games made by Swedish game producers. These games are more or less a must for all casinos to offer if they want to attract Swedish players.

Slots with progressive jackpots such as Mega Moolah, Mega Fortune, Hall of Gods and Arabian Nights are another must for casinos if they want to keep the Swedish players happy and satisfied.

Besides Slots, the different types of live games are also among the favourite games if you ask the Swedes. Blackjack and Roulette in their original version and new variants are games that we also like to play.