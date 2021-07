Adam Carroll might, just might have finally beaten Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Meanwhile, Adam Cook and Chris Hyde are trying to escape Death’s Door, because, y’know, of all the death.



Skyward Sword HD is out now, and Chris Hyde has been playing that, and will he still hate it, or did he join Adam’s club?

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast about the latest games out there this week? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.