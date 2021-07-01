Total War: Warhammer II DLC ‘The Silence & The Fury’ announced

SEGA has today announced that the final DLC to come to RTS Total War: Warhammer II will be called ‘The Silence & The Fury,’ with more details coming soon. It will see Taurox of the Beastmen taking on Oxyotl of the Lizardmen in a “clash to determine the fate of the New World.”

Tauroz is almost invincible, but one area in his neck could render him helpless. The Chaos Gods know of a way to rid this weakness. However, nothing is as it seems. Oxyotl is a master of stealth. The Chameleon Skink must stop Taurox whatever it takes.

Along with new Beastmen and Lizardmen units, the DLC will include free content. A new Legendary Lord of the Dwarfs and an additional Hero will be a part of it. There will also be an Old World Update for the Beastmen and Dwarf races. It is set to overhaul numerous features for both races, making their campaigns more fun and engaging. You can watch a trailer for The Silence & The Fury announcement below: