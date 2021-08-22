Edtech Trends To Watch Out For In The Second Half Of 2021

The Covid-19 epidemic triggered a seismic change in the education industry, which has undoubtedly influenced EdTech developments. As a result, the use of education technology solutions in K-12, and higher education has increased.

Education is not limited to the traditional classroom setting anymore. To make education more effective and accessible, the learning process today tends to utilise EdTech solutions such as online classrooms, learning management systems, and others.

Video-based learning, AI, Machine Learning, digital exams, learning analytics, and many more trends and technologies that dominated the industry in 2019 are likely to take a new turn in 2021.

Digital education investment is expected to exceed 350 billion USD by 2025 and is quickly increasing globally.

Edtech Trends To Watch Out For

We gathered some of the top items that are greatly assisting higher education institutions and are expected to control the education learning process in the year 2021:

Contemporary Methods of Teaching

Teachers may use EdTech to deliver multimedia content to accommodate different learning styles, such as animation, live video, and so on. Furthermore, EdTech enables professors to build online courses where students may study in their own time and location.

Synergistic Teachings

Everyone can now stay connected thanks to advances in technology. Students and instructors collaborate to interact, talk, exchange ideas, and act on problems. Instructional tools promote cooperation by allowing students to exchange and debate ideas.

This collaborative learning method has helped students develop their interpersonal skills while also bridging the gap between professors and students.

Efficient Learning Processes

EdTech improves how teachers educate both online and in-person. Students’ approaches to learning are altered. For students, EdTech makes learning more enjoyable and engaging.

Technology is making education smarter and more effective, therefore better meeting the requirements of students.

Video Based Learning

Video-assisted learning has grown in popularity as a classroom presentation in recent years. This tendency is also thriving in remote learning settings, where students learn via computer displays.

Particularly animated videos, may greatly enhance courses and make information more understandable. It increases student results while decreasing teacher effort.

E -Learning

E-Learning is a method of delivering instructional information to learners via computers, laptops, tablets, or cellphones. Learn by engaging directly with on-screen information, such as dragging items from one location to another.

Furthermore, eLearning decision-making situations enable learners to make their own decisions about what they will study next. The training and learning platforms you can look out for are; iSpringLearn, Paycom, Moodle, CakeHR, TalentLMS and so on.

Artificial Intelligence

Basic educational operations, such as grading, may be automated using AI. Teachers may now automate the grading of multiple-choice and fill-in-the-blank questions. As a result, computerised grading of student writing could not be far behind.

Blockchains

Blockchain technology is used to validate skills and knowledge in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and ePortfolios. DLT technologies will provide solutions to eLearning agencies’ authentication, scale, and pricing issues. Furthermore, it can assist student applicants in publicising their successes during the job-searching process.

Conclusion

EdTech industry trends will have a rapid impact on the economy, providing a fantastic chance for individuals to harness the power of the Internet and move from offline to online learning.

In addition to their normal education, the younger generation seeks for opportunities to learn and develop new talents. Because of the increased usage of the Internet and social media platforms, users may now consider and choose online training programmes for singing, dance, photography, personality development, yoga, public speaking, and other activities.

According to predictions, these tendencies will become the new normal and will control the education sector in the next few years, giving rise to the concept of studying at your leisure.