Largest content update of the year arrives in TERA

Gameforge has announced the release of the largest content update for TERA this year. Build 108 is out today and includes a new, treacherous dungeon and the next level of powerful equipment in addition to a host of fresh content available in the action fantasy MMORPG.

You can watch the TERA update trailer here:

New Dungeon: The Fusion Laboratory

The Fusion Laboratory will be available as a new five-player instance in normal and difficult modes for players level 70 and above. Players can access the Fusion Laboratory in the basement of the Berak Fortress in Exodor to face Rogash, an enemy player first encountered in the Exodor storyline. Mighty warriors brave enough to battle through the new dungeon will receive rewards, including items from the new equipment line.

New Equipment

Players can obtain the new equipment via loot in various dungeons. Each piece is available in three different rarity levels, blue, gold, and purple. The higher the difficulty, the better the chances of getting rare loot.

Dungeon Changes

The number of possible instances has been adjusted. Although many challenges close their gates, old, familiar acquaintances, like the Abscess and Velik’s Hold, make a grand return.

Kaia’s Soul Rewards

Players with enchanted Kaia’s Soul gear will be sent rewards upon the release of patch 108. These rewards apply separately per character and will vary depending on their current enchantment level. Players could receive rewards ranging from enchantment gold, Blessings of the Goddess, and shiny titles.

Patch 108 will also see several quality-of-life improvements. Campfires make a glorious return, introducing a new customized function, while the patch also introduces a system for transferring different equipment values. And finally, the LFG group search will no longer be limited to the player’s current server.

The TERA content update is out now. The game is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.