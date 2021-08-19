More details revealed for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack, including unique Star-Lord album

Eidos-Montréal has revealed more around the soundtrack for its upcoming adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. A brand-new video narrated by Steve Szczepkowski, Senior Audio Director at Edios-Montréal explains how the team crafted such a varied and eclectic soundtrack, in keeping with the game’s fun and exciting tone.

Watch the dev insight video on music here

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy brings together three distinct musical styles in its soundtrack. It combines an epic orchestral score, an all-star mixtape of licensed ‘80s tracks, and an original rock album created just for the game. Behind-the-scenes commentary from Szczepkowski, describes how he and his team fused these elements together. The result was a unique musical experience and a means to influence the new Huddle gameplay mechanic. Here’s what Steve had to say:

“Music is intrinsic to the Guardians’ franchise, and we wanted to make it focal to the gameplay experience. The soundtrack is infused in the DNA of the game, and our use of it goes far beyond usual expectations. Whether it’s powering up combat in the Huddle or bringing Star-Lord’s favourite band to life, every element was carefully woven into the lore to enhance the story of this rock and roll band of misfits.”

A mix of composition and licensed hits

The sweeping orchestral score is written by BAFTA-nominated composer Richard Jacques. It aims to bring an epic, cinematic quality to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The score itself was recorded at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. And it clocks in at close to six hours of original music to carry players through their journey across the galaxy.

In selecting licensed music to compliment Eidos-Montréal’s vision of the Guardians, Szczepkowski explains that fun was the most important factor. Designed to transport players back to the ‘80s, an impressive selection of pop and rock hits from the decade feature throughout the game at carefully chosen points. Tracks include music from Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, Hot Chocolate, and more. On top of that, there is even more music still to be revealed.

The unique Huddle feature takes the licensed soundtrack further by utilising select songs during combat. Players can hit play on Star-Lord’s Cassette Player to cue up a specially chosen ‘80s hit. This will inspire the Guardians and spur them on while fighting. Szczepkowski explains that some of these songs might seem unexpected in such a setting. However, the juxtaposition brings an additional element of fun to the combat sequences.

Star-Lord the band

Finally, Szczepkowski reveals how he unexpectedly brought a brand-new rock band into this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy world. After he was informed that in the game’s narrative, Peter Quill takes the name Star-Lord from his favourite band of the same name. Steve then got to work creating Star-Lord the band. An entire album of completely original tracks was recorded for the game. Their aim is to celebrate the rock and roll, dysfunctional nature of the Guardians family.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch (in selected regions), and PC on October 26, 2021.