Nacon announces Creā-ture studios acquisition, the team behind Session

Nacon has announced the acquisition of Creā-ture Studios, the Montreal-based video game studio behind the success of Session. This acquisition allows Nacon to support the know-how of the team of developers specialized in the creation of skateboarding games.

Creā-ture Studios has built its reputation on the long experience of its founding directors, Marc-André Houde, and Vincent Da Silva. Houde has 20 years of experience in animation and environment creation in groups such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Warner. Da Silva has nearly 25 years of experience in programming and project management for companies such as Behaviour and Warner.

They will continue to lead the Creā-ture Studios team and enjoy the autonomy to focus on the creative aspect of their productions while benefiting from the commercial, editorial, and marketing support of Nacon’s teams.

Session was originally planned for PC and Xbox One, with a presence since September 2019 in early access on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Currently enjoying 86% positive reviews on Steam, it was decided to launch Session on Xbox Series, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC in its full version.

Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon had this to say:

“This acquisition is part of our ongoing external growth strategy and allows us to further expand our portfolio in the sports game segment. We are delighted to welcome the talents of Creā-ture Studios, whose expertise and passion will strengthen our video game business.”

Nacon’s Video Games division will have 12 development sites. 7 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada and 1 in Australia. There are a total of more than 500 developers, supported by a 60-person publishing team.