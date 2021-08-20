New Kart Krash Go-Kart mode comes to GTA Online

Rockstar Games has announced Kart Krash: Full Auto, a brand-new weaponized go-kart mode making its debut in GTA Online this week. Kart Krash: Full Auto introduces a new flavor of carnage to GTA Online. Players fight to be the last one surviving in teams or chaotic free-for-alls, using the weapons attached to their go-karts and assorted power-ups scattered about the map to take their opponents out.

Further highlights from today’s update include: