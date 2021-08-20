0 comments

New Kart Krash Go-Kart mode comes to GTA Online

by on August 20, 2021
Kart Krash GTA Online
 

Rockstar Games has announced Kart Krash: Full Auto, a brand-new weaponized go-kart mode making its debut in GTA Online this week.  Kart Krash: Full Auto introduces a new flavor of carnage to GTA Online. Players fight to be the last one surviving in teams or chaotic free-for-alls, using the weapons attached to their go-karts and assorted power-ups scattered about the map to take their opponents out.

Further highlights from today’s update include:

  • New Adversary Mode.  Kart Krash: Full Auto, playable in teams or as free-for-alls, and doling out Double GTA$ and RP all week.
  • New Vehicle.  The Pfister Growler is now available to purchase from Legendary Motorsport.
  • Double GTA$ and RP in Convenience Store Robberies, and for returning cars on the Exotic Exports List – including on bonus payments for completing the entire list.
  • New Prize Ride Challenge.  Car Meet members who place Top 5 in 10 LS Car Meet Series Races (Pursuit or Street) this week will win the Vapid Dominator GTT muscle car sitting atop the Vapid Slamtruck at the LS Car Meet.
  • New Test Rides.  The unreleased Karin Sultan RS Classic is now available to try out at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track, alongside the Vulcar Warrener HKR and the brand-new Pfister Growler.
  • The Dinka Veto Modern go-kart is this week’s top prize at the Lucky Wheel.
  • Vehicle Discounts.  40% off the BF Weevil and HVY Nightshark, plus 30% off the Karin Futo GTX, Dinka Veto Classic, Kosatka Submarine, Pegassi Toreador, and Sea Sparrow.
  • Prime Gaming Bonus.  Players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a GTA$100K bonus for playing any time this week.
  • Prime Gaming Discounts.  50% off the Benefactor BR8 and 80% off the Coquette Blackfin.
News

GTA Onlinerockstar games

News Team