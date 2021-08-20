Valheim developer Coffee Stain signs new development studio Box Dragon

Coffee Stain Publishing has partnered with Box Dragon, a brand-new game studio set up by industry veterans from Riot Games and Battlerite developer Stunlock Studios. The studio is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The agreement will see Coffee Stain back the new studio from the pre-development stage through to release.

Yet to be announced, the new IP from Box Dragon should continue Coffee Stain’s track record of supporting and publishing some of the most critically-acclaimed indie games released in recent years, joining the likes of Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic and Satisfactory in its impressive publishing portfolio.

The Box Dragon team

Box Dragon already has gaming success in its DNA, having been co-founded by Kevin Chang and Karl Bergström, two Stunlock Studio veterans that were behind the team arena brawler Battlerite.

Chang, with a background in board game design, is now Game Director at Box Dragon. Former Battlerite Technical Director Bergström is now CEO and Tech Director for the team.

Aleks Nikonov is already in place as the Art Director. He is a familiar face in the art world as a fantastic talent. He is recognisable to many as the mind behind some of League of Legends most iconic art. Box Dragon is still looking to fill additional roles to work on its exciting new project. They are seeking a sound designer, a producer, and an additional programmer.

The new project from Box Dragon and Coffee Stain will draw upon the team’s background in board game design. It will also feature a lush semi-stylised post-apocalyptic world.

Albert Säfström, CEO of Coffee Stain Publishing, commented:

“To have Box Dragon on board is another great moment for Coffee Stain. We want to be helping developers that are original, unique and ground-breaking, and the Box Dragon team are all those things and more. The Box Dragon team is already packed with incredible talent and features the minds behind some incredible, and even iconic, games. We’re really excited to be working with them, and can’t wait to share more details about the project when we can.”

You can find out more about Box Dragon, here.