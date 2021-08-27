VR survival adventure Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 coming September 30

Coatsink, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, today announced Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2, the highly anticipated conclusion to the suspenseful VR survival adventure. The game is based on the blockbuster film franchise and is set to arrive on September 30, 2021. It will be available exclusively on the Oculus Quest platform.

You can watch the trailer here:

Crash-landing on Isla Nublar after the fall of the Jurassic World theme park, players find themselves trapped in an abandoned research facility when their mission to recover valuable information goes disastrously wrong. To survive, they’ll need to explore and solve puzzles, while evading a menagerie of ferocious dinosaurs. These include ravenous Pteranodons, cunning Velociraptors, and the terrifying T. rex.

Featuring all-new locations, puzzles and dinosaur encounters, Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 builds on the wonder and excitement at every turn. Players will venture to the opulent heights of Dr. Henry Wu’s office and delve into a secret vault deep beneath the facility, leading to the story’s thrilling conclusion.

Coatsink Narrative Designer, Jon Davies had this to say:

“Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 lets you experience what it’s like being on Isla Nublar, and you’ll need your wits, quick reflexes and a cool head to stay alive. Continuing the story from Jurassic World Aftermath, Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 is a white-knuckle adventure that’s full of surprises – especially for fans of the film franchise.”

Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 Features

Gripping gameplay that combines strategy, skill and non-stop thrills.

Action-packed dinosaur encounters that require quick thinking to survive.

A variety of devices to solve puzzles and discover secrets.

Distinct cell-shaded art style that comes to life in VR.

Jurassic World film franchise stars Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong reprise their voiceover roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Henry Wu, and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II) returns as park geneticist Dr. Mia Everett.

To celebrate the announcement, Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 1 is available for 20% off from the Oculus Store starting 8am BST on August 27 for 24 hours.