Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has over 10,000 cards to unlock

Konami has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, its highly anticipated free-to-play title centred fully around the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG).

You can watch the new trailer here:

As revealed in the trailer, players will be able to unlock more than 10,000 cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. They’ll be able to gain access to an incredible library of beloved Monsters, powerful Spells, cunning Traps and more, spanning more than two decades of Dueling history.

That includes iconic cards like Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon and the unstoppable Exodia the Forbidden One, all showcased in the new teaser trailer.

Fully positioned around the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel promises to be the definitive digital experience for lovers of the card game. As revealed in last month’s special Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next livestream, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG/TCG’s Master Rules, offering an exciting new way to play and watch intense, beautifully presented Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG/TCG Duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is coming worldwide to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android. It will also feature 4K graphics on supported devices, the first time ever for a Yu-Gi-Oh! title.