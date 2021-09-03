Life is Strange: True Colors announces Twitch crowd choice

Square Enix has announced Twitch crowd choice for Life is Strange: True Colors. Let your viewers vote on every major choice in the game, live. Choose whether to view their Suggestions before you make your decisions, or offer up Full Democracy and put your viewers in control of the story with the Crowd Choice Extension for Twitch, debuting with Life is Strange: True Colors.

Crowd Choice gets viewers more deeply involved in your game, allowing them to vote on nail-biting decisions and crucial choices. This can all happen live, as the game is played. All your viewers need to do is activate the extension and go. It’s quick and simple for Twitch Broadcasters, too: connect your Square Enix Members account to a supported game, start streaming, and turn on Crowd Choice mode from the ‘Live Stream’ menu in the game’s Settings.

Crowd Choice

Gamers will have two ways to check the wisdom of the crowd, with the broadcaster under full control of the options and poll timing. Choose from:

Full Democracy. The wisdom of the crowd automatically decides all major choices.

The wisdom of the crowd automatically decides all major choices. Suggestion. You can take the pulse of your viewers, before agreeing with them or deciding to do something completely different.

Crowd Choice offers a great opportunity to replay narrative games like Life is Strange: True Colors in a fresh and unpredictable way. Activate the Square Enix Crowd Choice extension to get involved with a broadcaster’s game. Vote live on the in-game choices. Influence every major decision, help shape the narrative, and make your mark on the story.

Life is Strange: True Colors releases at 9am PT / 5pm BST / 6pm CET on September 9 / 2am AEST on September 10. The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Steam, GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia. It is also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.