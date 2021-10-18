Bitcoin indicators on the chain indicate an uptrend! How it is connected with crypto signals for free

Cryptocurrency analysts have studied two key metrics in the chain in order to understand the current market movements and have received some very interesting results in the crypto signals for free.

These two indicators of Bitcoin in the chain are as follows:

Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR): The rate of return on transactions expended.

Market Value to Realized Value Ratio (MVRV): The ratio of the realized value to the market value.

Both indicators are still showing signs of strength, indicating that Bitcoin’s uptrend is still ongoing, according to a chart published by blockchain data analytics platform SafeTrading.

SORP

SOPR is an indicator used to measure whether a market is in profit or loss. Its value is determined by dividing the sell and buy prices of the unspent transaction output (UTXO). SOPR indicates whether the funds were spent in profit or loss at the time of the transaction.

The blockchain data analytics resource Glassnode calculates this metric, called the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), which shows the rate of return of transactions per day in bitcoins by dividing the price sold by the price paid.

Adjusted SOPR (aSOPR) is a slight variation of this indicator.

Transactions with a duration of at least one hour are counted;

It does not account for BTC transactions with a lifetime of less than one hour.

If the SOPR is higher than 1, it means that the transactions are made at a profit, and not sold at a loss. In a falling market, selling continues until the value falls below 1, as more losses are recorded than profits.

A move above the 1st line after a fall could be a relief if the metric does not hold above 1. Therefore, if the market has been in a profit (green zone) for a long time and then went into a loss (red circle), this potentially indicates bearish reversal.

If the market first returns to a profit position but then returns to a loss zone, this confirms a reversal of the downtrend.

The indicator (orange) is currently above 1, indicating that the market is in profit.

Meanwhile, the chart shows that as of August, the SOPR has not dipped below 1. This shows that those who have bought bitcoins since then have not sold their bitcoins despite the fall.

Important facts

Thus, SafeTrading assumes in this case that a significant proportion of those who recently bought bitcoin hold their positions so that the SOPR does not fall below 1.

Moving on to the MVRV value, this figure shows the relationship between the current market cap and the realized cap (realized market cap *). A value of 2 means that the market value is twice the actual market value.

In fact, 1.75 MVRV is a very important level for the uptrend to continue.

The indicator has recently bounced off this level (black rectangle) and continues to move up. It is now showing 2.2. Until it falls below this level, the uptrend remains unchanged.

The realized price, calculated according to the metric developed by Coin Metrics, differs from the current price of the cryptocurrency. The realized price is calculated based on actively traded tokens and does not include non traded or lost cryptocurrencies held in wallets. Each token is included in the calculation based on the time considered to be the most recent operation, thus calculating the total cost of the network. in this dimension, the realized limit (actual market value) of the value of the current supply in circulation, obtained as a result of the split.

Ethereum is adopting a deflationary structure.

The demand for the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum, continues to grow significantly along with the high volume of flaring. Ethereum (ETH) is trying to catch bullish momentum with its improved infrastructure – expert of SafeTrading.

According to the recorded data, 35 million dollars have been burned in the last 24 hours. This became the record for the number of cryptocurrencies burned in one day. With the acceleration of burns, more than 6.2 million addresses containing 0.01-1 ETH were added to the network. Deflation came earlier than expected. The large volume of network burns inevitably led to the formation of deflationary blocks in the network. The deflationary system was created when less Ethereum was mined to date than burned.

However, the deflationary structure is launching long- and medium-term investors who have amassed large amounts of Ethereum prior to the EIP-1559 update to boost their earnings. Analysts expected Ethereum to acquire a deflationary structure by the end of the year.

On the other hand, NFT projects have experienced disruptions due to large volumes and general network congestion. As NFT volumes decline, base wages and burn rates are expected to decline.

Ethereum accumulation is increasing.

While Ethereum’s circulating supply will steadily decline, according to on-chain data, the demand for the popular cryptocurrency is growing. At the time of this writing, over 6.2 million addresses contain over 0.01 ETH. The growing number of Ethereum investors is a sign of the general positive sentiment in the market.

Ethereum is currently trading at $ 3,400. ETH, which entered the consolidation phase after the last recorded 15% decline, continues its rate in the accumulation phase. In addition, even after the historic pullback, Ethereum investors continued to hold onto the popular cryptocurrency.