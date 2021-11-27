Become Perfect Anonymous on Internet

Suppose different needs and various threat models can lead to miscommunication in the minds of individuals. For instance, let’s say you wish to make the most private comment you can on a social media site. What are you going to need to accomplish this? VPN? Tor? An SSH tunnel? It’s not difficult to purchase any SIM card and an old phone at the nearest store and then travel some far distance away from where you are to insert one into another, write your message, then sink the cell phone.

What if you aren’t content to write a comment once and conceal the IP address of any website? What if you desire an advanced degree of anonymity that will create the most complex puzzle without allowing any hack? And also hide the use of anonymity tools in the process? That’s what I’m going to cover in this article.

The perfect anonymity is mainly an illusion, just like everything else perfect. However, it doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to get close. Even if system fingertips and other methods detect you, you can remain unnoticed by most Web users. In this article, I’m going to show you how to accomplish this.

This is not an invitation to action. The author does not call for any illegal acts or the violation of any law of any state. It is merely a story concerning “if I was an operative spy.”

Basic level of protection

The most basic level of security and anonymity is rough as follows: client VPN/TOR/SSH VPN tunnel – goal.

This is an advanced alternative to a proxy that can change your IP. It won’t provide any honest or reliable anonymity with this method. One mistake configuration or default option in the notorious WebRTC and your real IP can be revealed. This kind of security is also susceptible to node compromise fingerprints, fingerprints, and even simple log analysis by your data center and provider.

There is a consensus opinion that using a private VPN is superior to one that is public since the user is assured about the configuration of his system. Take a moment to consider that someone is aware of your external IP. So, he also knows your data center. Thus, the data center is aware of the server this IP connects to. Now, imagine how difficult it would be to find out which IP linked to that server. What if you’re the only client? If there are a lot of clients like 100, it’s going to be more difficult.

It’s not even mentioned that very few people bother with encryption of their disks to protect them from physical damage as they don’t be aware that their servers have been rebooted by init level 1, and then switching on VPN logs based on the explanation of “minor technical issues within your data center.” In addition, there’s no point even to mention these things since all of your server’s inbound and outbound addresses are already in place.

In terms of Tor its use, the very fact that it is used could make you suspect. Furthermore, outbound nodes only number about 1000. Many of them are blocked and are not allowed on numerous websites. For instance, Cloudfare features the ability to enable or deactivate Tor connections through firewalls.

Whether you need a basic level of protection or a high level of security, you should go with Surfshark VPN; read Surfshark VPN review.

Medium level of protection

A moderate protection level appears like a more advanced version of the standard one that is client-VPN – Tor and variants. This is the best working device for anyone worried about IP fraud. It is a case of synergy, wherein one technology can help the other. However, don’t get it wrong. Although it’s difficult to find your actual address, you’re susceptible to the various attacks that were mentioned earlier. Your weak link is your workplace – the computer you work on.

High level of protection

The computer you work on should not be yours, but rather a remote computer with, for instance, Windows 8, Firefox with a couple of plugins such as Flash and a couple of codecs, but no distinctive fonts or other plugins.

It was previously believed that Tor/VPN/SSH/Socks provided a high degree of anonymity; however, these days, I’d recommend including a remote office in this configuration.