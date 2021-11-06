Best games for students

Every student is exhausted from full-time study. Today we want to show you developing, but most importantly relaxing, which you will definitely like. Take a break from studying, use edit my essay instead of sitting over essay for hours and go play games!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The game made Geralt of Rivia a world superstar long before Henry Cavill put on the blond’s wig. Even five years after its launch, The Witcher 3 is still one of the best games in the open world. In this fantasy medieval world, the most exciting is the opportunity to deviate from the plot line: there are many phenomenal stories outside the main plot, which will catch you for more than 100 hours (the most famous of which is the quest “Bloody Baron”).

Wild Hunt is already available on all major devices, but if you want to try the best version of the game, you definitely need a PC option. Perfectly drawn graphics even in the background and modern features make this edition of The Witcher 3 perfect.

Control

Control is probably the best superhero game in history. During the battle, you shine in the air, jump out of enemies from nowhere and hit them with telekinesis. This may seem like the latest addition to Guardians of the Galaxy, but in fact, for the universe and the development of history, Remedy Entertainment was inspired by sci-fi TV hits such as Twin Peaks and The X-Files. That’s why Control absolutely captivates the player at every turn.

Since last year, users of this exceptional adventure game have complained that it often runs erratically on game consoles. Fortunately, the PC version works perfectly. On a high-end car with an Nvidia RTX graphics card, you will get one of the best shooters of 2019.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Since the early 90’s, Sid Meier’s Civilization series has fascinated players, and the 2016 edition is no exception. Civilization VI puts you in the role of a historical figure who seeks to build an empire. And it’s up to you how to do it: thanks to technological progress, influence on culture or thanks to a powerful army.

Slower than the other games on this list, this strategy takes some time to get used to, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the genre. But many will say that you should just start and it will completely captivate you.

Divinity Original Sin II

Divinity: Original Sin II is a game that will make you feel deeply nostalgic. This is an upgraded version of the classic isometric RPG, of which there were so many in the early days of computer games. Extraordinary sound, branching paths and a fascinating plot – there is more than enough for you to cast a spell for hours.

If the fight gets too hot, you can switch to a story mode that focuses on a fantasy fairy tale created by the developers of Larian Studios. And if you imagine yourself as a narrator, there is a Game Master mode, which allows you to control the actions of non-game characters and create your own game, as in “Dungeons and Dragons”, for a company of four friends.