How to Build a Competitive Online Casino

By 2023, the online gambling industry is expected to be worth $92.9 million. New websites are popping up all the time, and the market seems overwhelmingly saturated. In addition to the technological advancements of the past decade, the global pandemic has made remote entertainment more popular than ever. Is it possible for a startup to compete with the giants?

What Types of Online Gambling Exist? What Makes Each One Unique?

Online gamblers are spoiled for choice. In the UK alone, there are over 100 websites. These platforms offer a variety of bonuses and games. Digital libraries like the Playfortuna Casino are more popular than brick-and-mortar establishments as they have more games and offer 24/7 access from desktop and mobile devices.

Every popular website is either optimized for mobile use or offers its proprietary app for IOS and Android. Mobile access is not optional, it is absolutely indispensable if you want to be competitive. Here are the key strengths that can help you.

1. Find a Niche

Before venturing out into the market, narrow down your focus. Instead of trying to appeal to everyone, find a niche and tailor your services to it. For example, you may offer a unique type of bonuses, emphasize a particular type of games, or accept specific payment methods. Make your players feel that the website was created for them. For example, you could launch an online poker room or a bingo site with a wide variety of game variations.

2. Choose the Right Technologies

Outperforming rivals is impossible unless your website runs on cutting-edge software from major development brands like Microgaming or NetEnt. These studios have created hundreds of smashing hits, such as Mega Moolah and 9 Masks of Fire. High-tech additions like live dealer games will give you extra competitive advantages. A reputable studio will also provide a reliable RNG to ensure fairness for all players. You will need to have it audited regularly.

3. Treat the Customer as King

One of the reasons why casinos fail is that they do not satisfy their audience. Some of them have a limited choice of games and loyalty incentives, others have problems with support or online transactions. Unless you offer a seamless user experience, users will abandon your site.

4. Improve Deposit Options

Have a multifaceted payment system in place, and make sure it works like clockwork. Accept cutting-edge payment methods. For example, Bitcoin deposits are now increasingly popular, as they provide incredibly secure and pseudo-anonymous transactions. Remember that consumers will not make deposits unless they see the padlock sign confirming that you have an SSL certificate.

5. Offer Loyalty Programmes

Give your customer a reason to stay on the site in the long term. Reward them for signing up, and provide regular rewards and incentives. For example, your players may get free spins or modest cash amounts. You could provide additional benefits to VIP players, such as accelerated withdrawals. Retaining customers is always cheaper than acquiring new ones.

6. Enhance Game Offering

One of the biggest advantages of online casinos over their land-based counterparts is their unlimited space. A single website can offer hundreds of games for any taste and budget. However, you need to make sure there is something unique. For example, not every casino features free games, and customers love freebies. Let them try your collection safely in demo mode.

Every popular library includes table games and slots. Integrate different variations of the classics like poker and blackjack. The European, American, and French versions of roulette are indispensable — after all, this game is the epitome of casino elegance. In terms of slots, they offer all major categories — three-reel, five-reel, video slots, blockbuster slots, and progressive jackpots (this category is the most attractive to players in search of the biggest wins).

7. Act Responsibly

Every casino is programmed to be addictive due to its graphics, sound effects, rewards, and other features. Gambling addiction is serious, and it affects all spheres of the player’s life. One of the defining characteristics of reputable vendors is that they encourage their users to gamble responsibly. They offer transparent chances and warn visitors about the typical signs of compulsive gambling.