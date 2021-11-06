We all love seeing movies with kings and knights fighting or riding to battle. How about big ballrooms with ladies dressed in stunning gowns; forbidden love of two lovebirds meeting secretly in the forest. You must have seen kings and queens sitting in large courtrooms like you play sizzling hot deluxe from the comfort of your home.

Whatever the case might be, the list of the best films about the middle ages is endless. We might forget these movies because of new films created, but they deserve recognition. Here is a list of our best films about middle age.

Brave Heart

Mel Gibson played the role of the legendary Scottish hero – William Wallace. After suffering a personal tragedy inflicted by English soldiers, he rallied the Scottish army against the English monarch. He took a group of inexperienced warriors stronger than the English army and conquered them.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

The Legend of the Sword is a movie with non-stop action. It contains badass scenes you would expect a middle-aged movie to have. The young Arthur has a wicked and power-possessed uncle who wants to take his father’s throne at all cost. After seeing his birthright swoop, Arthur grew up at the city’s back alley with a poor lifestyle.

Because of this, he had to face several challenges, but everything changed when he removed the Excalibur sword attached to the stone. Now, he had to embrace his future and fulfill his destiny to reclaim everything taken from him.

Kingdom of Heaven

Adding to our list of the best films about middle age is the Kingdom of Heaven. It’s a movie filled with adventure and worth every time you invest. In the movie, Balian continues to mourn his wife, who died suddenly. While working as a Blacksmith in the village, he joined Baron Godfrey as a crusader on a journey to Jerusalem with nothing else to do.

His estranged father, Baron, took him on this deceitful journey. During the journey, he came in contact with King Baldwin IV’s advisors. Immediately, he knew that Guy de Lusignan had planned to lead the group to wage war on Muslims based on personal gain.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Hardly can we escape the Monty Python and the Holy Grail from our middle age movies. It’s a movie that captivated the attention of many viewers. King Arthur and his Knights embark on a surreal, searching for the Holy Grail. They encounter several silly obstacles in their path, which they have to overcome to get the Holy Grail. It’s a comedy and action-packed movie with a middle-aged feeling. You can’t stay bored for a minute watching the movie.

The Princess Bride

It’s a classical fairytale that depicts a princess’s ever captivating love story with her good-looking lover. The movie shows two pure souls knitted together that must conquer everything on their path to stay reunited. Nevertheless, Westley has to face the most significant obstacle of his life and venture to get his lover from the swordsmen with six fingers. Like Romeo and Juliet, the only thing that can separate two love birds is death.