The Best Post-Apocalyptic Games

Poly-apocalyptic fiction video games are nothing new. Their setting often represents the events that would happen after the end of the world. Such games display characters that are attempting to survive the aftermath by finding ways to start afresh. Similar to free slots 7777 slots, new post-apocalyptic video games emerge every day. However, every post-apocalyptic game is not fantastic. Hence, we will discuss the best poly-apocalyptic games in this article. The following is a list of our favorite options.

Days Gone

If you are yet to play Days Gone, this could be the moment for you. The release date for this game was April 26th, 2019, and the developer is SIE Bend Studio. The setting of the game is in a rural area in Oregon. It is an open-world action game offering features like enemy camps, a crafting system, and exploration. The PS4 exclusive game entails fighting massive zombies and exploration of expansive open worlds. If you love zombie games, Days Gone makes a good one.

State of Decay

The developer of this exciting game is Undead Labs and is available to owners of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. It is both a single-player and multiplayer game version. It has several characters, and again it is a zombie apocalypse game. In this game, you will be fighting to survive and also to let others prosper. The State of Decay is one of the best poly-apocalyptic games we have come across.

Enslaved

This game’s developer is Ninja Theory, and the publisher is Bandai Namco. A single-player version only the Enslaved Game is for owners of Xbox 360, PC, and PS3 devices. It has decent action, puzzles, and a great storyline. All the same, Enslaved did not become a big hit because of lacked the multiplayer feature. The center of attraction is Monkey and a girl who wants to return to her village. You can try this game, and hopefully, you will realize that it did not get the recognition it deserved.

The Last of Us

This game has been around since June 13, 2013. It belongs to the Naughty Dog. As one of the most popular games, in general, The Last of Us has the most interesting plot. It also features famous characters and has no complexities at all. Boasting stealth mechanics, ranged combat, melee, and other vital features, The Last of Us is all about a weird species of the Cordyceps fungus that has begun converting people into zombies. It is ideal for players who own PS3, PS4, and PSNow only with a subscription fee.

The Walking Dead

The release date for this game is April 24, 2012, and the developer is Telltale Games. Again, it is a zombie-themed Post-apocalyptic video game for someone who loves zombies. The Walking Dead has some conventional point-and-click aspects, but it is amusing to play. The puzzles are fairly straightforward, the dialogues are captivating, and the plot is creative. It includes a whole series of four seasons and more. If you have not played this video game, make sure you do it on your Windows PC, Xbox One, or PS4. Apart from the five games shown above, there are others we consider to be the best. Examples include Elex by Piranha Bytes, Death Stranding, Rage, and Mad Max, among others.