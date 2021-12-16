Gerda: A Flame in Winter announced by DONTNOD

DONTNOD Entertainment has announced a brand new game, Gerda: A Flame in Winter, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. It was announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase and developed by PortaPlay.

Gerda; A Flame in Winter will be the first third-party game published by DONTNOD. It is being described as an “intimate narrative RPG-lite experience set during World War II.” It features a poignant story-driven experience during the German occupation of Denmark. Players will walk the path of Gerda, a nurse whose life turns upside down overnight.

“Armed only with her wits and knowledge of her community, Gerda must try to save her loved ones while staying true to herself. A tale

told not on the front line, but in the intimate setting of the small Danish village she grew up in.” Players will make choices while exploring and speaking with others, as well as through resource and relationship management. You can watch the announcement trailer for Gerda: A Flame in Winter here: