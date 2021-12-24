Where to exchange ETH to AVAX?

Digital coins are historically a very young asset class and therefore their market behavior is very poorly predictable. A year ago, no one expected that the AVAX token would be in the TOP-20 of the largest cryptocurrencies so quickly.

During the year, it grew by more than 3000% and even briefly entered the TOP-10. Analysts agree that AVAX will continue to grow during December 2021, it may well reach the $ 97 mark.

What is Avalanche

The Avalanche platform launched in 2020. It supports smart contracts and is designed to create decentralized applications and custom blockchains (subnets).

Subnets are created as offshoots of the main platform, and developers can fully customize their design. The main requirement for subnets is to be actively involved in securing Avalanche.

This is in many ways similar to the capabilities of the Ethereum platform – Avalanche’s main competitor. However, in contrast, Avalanche uses a less power-intensive PoS algorithm.

The platform was originally designed to surpass Ethereum in speed. The blockchain can process up to 4.5 thousand transactions per second, which is several hundred times higher than the maximum capabilities of Ethereum. Another great advantage of Avalanche is its very low fees.

However, the technical superiority of the young blockchain is not yet a reason to immediately completely change ETH to AVAX. On the side of Ethereum – fame, an established reputation, time-tested and not fully exhausted potential for further development.

In particular, Ethereum is scheduled to switch from PoW to PoS in 2022. It is expected that after the upgrade, network scalability will increase and the underlying issue will be resolved. Accordingly, the future fate largely depends on the future success or failure of the competitive network.

Decentralized projects created on the basis of Ethereum can migrate to Avalanche without any problems, but there has not been a massive transition yet. Perhaps the network will act as a backup during the transition to Ethereum 2.0, but it is also possible that it will conquer its own niche in the sector of decentralized financial services.

Is it worth investing in Avalanche

As of now, AVAX is viewed as a potentially profitable investment. In addition to potential growth in the coming weeks, analysts predict a further rise in the asset price to about $ 230 over the next year or two. The forecast is based not only on platform development indicators. The prerequisites for growth were originally laid down in the nature of the token. AVAX’s offer is limited and refers to deflationary assets.

The current situation can be considered one of the best times to enter the market. The coin is still quite affordable and is in a correction after a period of rapid growth.

However, it should be remembered that any digital currency is a high-risk asset. Before investing in any kind of digital coin, do your own research and assess the possible risks.

