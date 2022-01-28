Midnight Ghost Hunt January Beta live now

Coffee Stain Publishing and Vaulted Games’ Midnight Ghost Hunt enters its January closed beta today, running until January 30. The 4v4 prop hunt title has received positive praise so far. The beta will act as a second closed beta, following the first which ran in October last year.

Midnight Ghost Hunt allows players to be come a ghost or a hunter. As a ghost, players hide inside furniture and throw themselves at hunters. However, as a hunter players find and destroy all ghosts in the map before midnight. When the clock strikes 12, those ghosts who’ve been slain return to reap their revenge.

Players who are interested in playing in the closed beta can sign up via the game’s Steam page. Midnight Ghost Hunt will enter Steam Early Access later this year.