Nobody Saves the World Horse guide

The Horse is one of the quirkier forms you unlock in Nobody Saves the World. It has the fastest move speed in the game, meaning it is great for navigating the overworld quickly. However, to use the Horse properly in combat, you’ll need to learn a few of its nuances properly. It will require you to rethink everything you’ve learned up until this point about attacking enemies. But despite that, the Horse can still be a powerful form. Check out the information below to read more about the Horse in Nobody Saves the World.

General Info

Form Name: Horse

Damage Type: Blunt

How to Unlock: Guard Rank C

Signature Ability

Kick Back: Applies the Impact effect (Baddies take Blunt damage when knocked into walls or each other.) Restores +8 Mana. (Requires Rank F)

Abilities

Horsepower: Signature Moves restore +4 extra Mana when used to break objects (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Signature Moves restore +4 extra Mana when used to break objects (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Gallop: Hold to zoom forward, trampling anyone in your way. Move speed +50%. Costs 30 Mana/sec. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Hold to zoom forward, trampling anyone in your way. Move speed +50%. Costs 30 Mana/sec. (Active) (Requires Rank D) Custom Ability Slot: The Horse can now equip an additional ability from other Forms (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Kick Back I: Defeat baddies with Kick Back. 0/25 (20FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F)

Defeat baddies with Kick Back. 0/25 (20FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F) Kick Back II: Hit baddies with Impact damage from Kick Back. 0/30 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Kick Back I)

Hit baddies with Impact damage from Kick Back. 0/30 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Kick Back I) Kick Back III: Hit MORE baddies with Impact damage from any ability. 0/50 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Kick Back II)

Hit MORE baddies with Impact damage from any ability. 0/50 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Kick Back II) Horsepower: Recover Mana by using Horsepower. Horsepower restores extra Mana from breakables. 0/25 (10 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Recover Mana by using Horsepower. Horsepower restores extra Mana from breakables. 0/25 (10 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Gallop I: Gallop through baddies. 0/200 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Gallop through baddies. 0/200 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Gallop II: Hit 8 different baddies with one Gallop. 0/15 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Gallop I)

Hit 8 different baddies with one Gallop. 0/15 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Gallop I) Gallop III: Gallop through MORE baddies. 0/400 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Gallop through MORE baddies. 0/400 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom I: Holy Horseshoes: Break enemy Wards with Sharp or Light damage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Break enemy Wards with Sharp or Light damage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom I: Sick Horse: Poison baddies with Gallop. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Poison baddies with Gallop. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom II: Stun n’ Stomp: Kil Stunned baddies. 0/15 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Kil Stunned baddies. 0/15 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Ranged Horse: Kill baddies with ranged attacks. 0/20 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Kill baddies with ranged attacks. 0/20 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom III: Non-Stop Gallop: Gallop for 10 sec without stopping or taking damage.. 0/10 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Stun n’ Stomp)

Gallop for 10 sec without stopping or taking damage.. 0/10 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Stun n’ Stomp) Custom III: Never Stand in front of a Horse: Backstab baddies with Rogue’s Cloak & Dagger. 0/25 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Ranged Horse)

Tips

The first thing you’ll notice, and have to get to grips with, with the Horse is that it attacks with its back legs. As such, attacks will always be in the opposite direction from the direction you are facing. As such, you will always need your back to enemies to land hits. It can be quite confusing initially. Holding the keep direction button (RB on the controller) will be key to maintaining the desired direction whilst moving around freely. Obviously, you want to try and cause enemies to hit scenery or other enemies when you kick them because then they’ll sustain additional Impact damage. The pushback from your kick is quite far, so this can be quite easy. Gallop is great for moving around at speed, as an evading tactic, but can also be used to stampede through swarms of grunts with great effect, assuming they don’t have a Ward on them.

PREVIOUS FORM: RANGER

NEXT FORM: MAGICIAN