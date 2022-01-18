Nobody Saves the World Nobody guide

Nobody is the starting form you unlock in Nobody Saves the World. It is likely that once you have the ability to transform into other forms, you won’t come back to Nobody as a form at all. The main purpose of Nobody is to be the face of the protagonist throughout the story. And every single one of his form quests is moving the story along. As such, it is important to stress, that reading below will spoil key plot points in Nobody Saves the World. Only read on if you’ve finished the game or are not bothered by such things.

General Info

Form Name: Nobody

Damage Type: Blunt

How to Unlock: Automatically unlocked at the start of the game

Signature Ability

Slap: A sad little slappy-pooh. Restores 5 Mana on hit. (Requires Rank F)

Form Quests

Jail Break: Escape from Nostramagus’ basement 0/1 (20FP)

What’s This: Examine your surroundings. 0/4 (5 FP, 5XP)

Explore your Feelings: Smash stuff 0/10 (10FP, 20 XP)

Contemplating Existence: Walk around the cell 0/80 (5FP, 20 XP)

Search for Clues: Head out of town. Figure out what’s going on. 0/1 (10 FP)

Castle Gem Shard: Retrieve a Gem Shard from the Grand Castle. 0/1 (20 FP)

Talk to Armanda: Visit Armanda at the Round Tables Tavern to open the town gates. (10 FP)

Two more Shards: Find two more Gem Shards. (40 FP)

Bring three Gem Shards to Octavia’s Lab: Bring three Gem Shards to Octavia’s Lab. Help Octavia locate Nostramagus. 0/1 (10FP)

Get the last two Shards: Obtain the last two Gem Shards. Assemble the Arcane Gem. 0/2 (50FP)

Mouth of Hell: Bring the Arcane Gem to the Mouth of Hell and confront the Calamity. 0/1 (70FP)

Repair the Teleporter: Follow Marty Joe to the Teleporter. Use it to get to Astrolabus. 0/1 (100FP)

Defeat the Calamity: Defeat the Calamity 0/1

Tips

As previously mentioned, Nobody is a placeholder form until you unlock the Rat and more forms later in your adventure. Once you have, you likely won’t ever select this form again to attack with. Drinkbox Studios know this so haven’t showered this form with plenty of abilities, just his signature Slap move. It restores a modest 5 Mana with each hit but is nothing to write home about.

NEXT FORM: RAT