Nobody Saves the World Rogue guide

Whilst the Rogue is one of the later forms you unlock in Nobody Saves the World, it does offer some unique ways to play. The Rogue asks you to think more tactfully about how you go about approaching enemies and being considered about how you take them out. Sure mashing attack works here but there are other strategies you can use to your advantage. With plenty of tricks up his sleeve, the Rogue can be a fun form to play if you get the setup right. We go through everything you need to know about the Rogue in Nobody Saves the World.

General Info

Form Name: Rogue

Damage Type: Sharp

How to Unlock: Slug Rank A, Bodybuilder Rank A

Signature Ability

Fan of Knives: Attack x3: Perform a knife throwing combo. Hold Attack: Add range and pierce to the next knives thrown. Restores +1.5 Mana (Required Rank F)

Abilities

Money Motivated: Picking up money reduces all Coodowns by 1 sec.. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Picking up money reduces all Coodowns by 1 sec.. (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Cloak & Dagger: Hold: Become invisible. Release: Perform a stab that Crits when hitting from behind. Costs 40 Mana/sec.(Active) (Requires Rank D)

Hold: Become invisible. Release: Perform a stab that Crits when hitting from behind. Costs 40 Mana/sec.(Active) (Requires Rank D) Caltrops: Throw a wall of spikes on the ground. Builds 100 Stun. Cooldown: 15 sec. (Active) (Requires Rank B)/li>

Form Quests

Fan of Knives I: Hit baddies with Fan of Knives. 0/150 (20FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Hit baddies with Fan of Knives. 0/150 (20FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Fan of Knives II: Hit three baddies with one charged Fan of Knives. 0/30 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Fan of Knives I)

Hit three baddies with one charged Fan of Knives. 0/30 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Fan of Knives I) Fan of Knives III: Hit a baddy with five knives in one attack Fan of Knives. 0/15 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Fan of Knives II)

Hit a baddy with five knives in one attack Fan of Knives. 0/15 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Fan of Knives II) Money Motivated: Pick up money while an ability is on cooldown. 0/20 (20FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Pick up money while an ability is on cooldown. 0/20 (20FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Cloak & Dagger I: Hold to stay Cloaked. Release to Dagger. Dagger baddies after staying Cloaked for 1 second. 0/20 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Hold to stay Cloaked. Release to Dagger. Dagger baddies after staying Cloaked for 1 second. 0/20 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Cloak & Dagger II: Dagger baddies from behind for a guaranteed Crit!. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Dagger baddies from behind for a guaranteed Crit!. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Cloak & Dagger III: Cloak & Dagger multiple baddies in one hit. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Cloak & Dagger II)

Cloak & Dagger multiple baddies in one hit. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Cloak & Dagger II) Custom I: Shadow Cudgel: Break enemy Wards with Dark or Blunt damage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Break enemy Wards with Dark or Blunt damage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom I: Long Cloak: Recover Mana with Rat’s Scavenger 15 times while Cloaked with Rogue’s Cloak & Dagger. 0/15 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Recover Mana with Rat’s Scavenger 15 times while Cloaked with Rogue’s Cloak & Dagger. 0/15 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Caltrops I: Stun baddies with Caltrops. 0/15 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Stun baddies with Caltrops. 0/15 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B) Caltrops II: Kill stunned baddies. 0/30 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Caltrops I)

Kill stunned baddies. 0/30 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Caltrops I) Caltrops III: Stun 4 baddies with one Caltrops. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Caltrops II)

Stun 4 baddies with one Caltrops. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Caltrops II) Custom II: Blade of Terror: Backstab baddies that are Feared from behind. 0/10 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Backstab baddies that are Feared from behind. 0/10 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Infused Knives: Inflict Status Effects with Fan of Knives. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Inflict Status Effects with Fan of Knives. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom III: Coward Killer: Kill Feared baddies. 0/75 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Blade of Terror)

Kill Feared baddies. 0/75 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Blade of Terror) Custom III: Heavy Knives: Hit baddies with Impact damage using charged Fan of Knives and Bodybuilder’s Strongman. 0/20 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Infused Knives)

Tips

As the Rogue in Nobody Saves the World, you throw knives, making ranged attacks a possibility. But the option of chaining three hits together for a combo or holding the attack button down for more range and for the piercing effect means you can adapt to different situations. Money Motivated is a decent passive as it reduces cooldowns just by picking up money you would otherwise go for anyway. Where the Rogue really starts to have its own identity though is with Cloak and Dagger. Using this skill you can become invisible which confuses and pauses all enemies who are chasing you. This then gives you the prime opportunity to creep behind them and land a guaranteed Crit. Caltrops are also useful for dealing with a swarm that is chasing you. Just drop a Caltrops and watch the damage rake up, as well as the Stun status too, giving you some breathing space to land your next attack.

PREVIOUS FORM: MERMAID

NEXT FORM: GHOST