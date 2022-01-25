Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Pipe Puzzle Guide

In the Siberiade level in Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, there’s a nifty Gadget that allows you to call in an air strike. The T.A.C.T. can be unlocked by rearranging pipes correctly in a building at some barracks just off the beaten path. Below, we’ll show you where you need to go and how you can unlock the gadget in our Siberian Mayhem pipe puzzle guide.

Siberian Mayhem Pipe Puzzle: To the left, to the left

Near the start of Siberiade, you get to ride a snowmobile. When you’re around 1500ft away from your objective, take a left turn. You’ll know you’ve found the right entrance as there’s a flying information bot talking about none other than Sam Stone. Continue along the path until you see an old barracks to the right.

Clear it out

To avoid any interruptions, make sure you destroy all the enemies lurking around the base. There aren’t too many, so it shouldn’t take an awful lot of effort. The building with the puzzle in is to the left of the entrance. There’s a dude with a shield guarding it. Once everyone has been killed, it’s time to solve the puzzle.

Siberian Maze Pipe Puzzle: Patience is a virtue

It’s pretty easy to solve. If you don’t want to waste time trying, just take a look at the picture above to see which order all the pieces have to be moved into. Once all lights turn green, the case to your right will unlock. Here, you’ll be able to find the T.A.C.T. Be warned, it’s a hell of a lot of fun.