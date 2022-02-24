Elden Ring | How to find Patches

Dark Souls veterans will be familiar with Patches, a sneaky little fence who usually takes every opportunity to double-cross the player. The backstabbing sod makes an appearance in Elden Ring, too, and while he’s not to be trusted, he does sell some handy gear. Read on to find Patches, and unlock his infamous shop.

Where do I find Patches?

You’ll need to find a mini-dungeon called Murkwater Cave (shown on the map below). It’s a very short, very easy dungeon with little more than a few bandits to contend with. Work your way through it until you find a large room with crates and boxes scattered in it, and a single chest.

Opening the chest will trigger the boss fight with Patches (and give you a Cloth shirt and trousers, too). This fight is barely that at all. Patches is very weak, and only has one attack: he’ll blow poison clouds at you that do very little damage.

Hit him a few times and he’ll stop fighting and start cowering. Spare his life, then leave and return (you must trigger a loading screen to make it work), and he’ll be open for business.

What does he sell?

In keeping with his history, when you do find Patches he sells some very useful stuff. First of all, he sells Gold-pickled fowl feet, which increase the number of runes you’ll earn. This is obviously very useful for farming. In addition to a rare recipe Cookbook and various weapons, he also has a Stonesword Key, which you’ll need to find some of the rarer weapons and optional areas in the game.

Perhaps of most interest, though, is Margit’s Shackle. This can be used to hold Margit the Fell Omen in place twice during the early stage of his boss fight.

What’s the catch this time?

Patches will tell you there’s a rare treasure in the chest you previously opened and you can have it if you want it. Don’t be fooled, though. It’s actually a Teleporter Trap that will drop you in Mistwood, an area filled with giant undead bears that you won’t be ready for in the early game.