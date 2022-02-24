Elden Ring | How to get the Crafting Kit

Elden Ring might be even more of an open world game than people realised, because you can actually get (and miss) a crafting kit relatively early on in the game. There are items scattered pretty much everywhere in the world, from mushrooms to flowers, all of which can be used to create other, more useful items in the game.

In our handy Elden Ring guide we’ll tell you not only how to find the crafting kit, but how much it costs, and how you can find more crafting recipes. Read on, and become an expert craftsman… of your craft… at crafting!

Elden Ring crafting kit: where is it?

From the tutorial area, if you leave the building and follow the “lights of Grace” which guide you, this should be easy. The first site of Grace is right outside the tutorial building, then if you head North-East of that point, it should guide you to a ruined Church with another site of Grace.

Avoid the optional Tree Sentinel boss who will make short work of you at this early stage and head to this Church of Elleh. Run and/or use stealth and cover, but once you’re inside, rest at the point of Grace and you’ll get rid of any unwanted attention. Inside these ruins is a chap called “Kale” who is the first merchant, and who will sell you the crafting kit as his recommendation,

How much will it cost me?

If you’ve done the tutorial zone before getting to the second proper site of Grace you should easily have enough. You’ll need 300 Runes to buy the crafting kit, but we’d recommend not only buying that, but a torch as well. Again, you should easily have enough runes at this point, but if not, go kill a few grunts nearby and fast travel back to the merchant to claim your prize.

How do I find new recipes?

To gain access to new recipes, really you need to just play the game a lot. Various merchants will sell you cookbook sections, and some can be found in chests, or near enemy encampments. You will naturally find plenty, and there are also purchasable hints you can get which allude to some. You’ll want to find and collect cracked pots so you can re-use them for throwable firebombs.

Kale himself will sell you the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 1 and 2, which includes the knowledge allowed to create things like a Glowstone, or Invigorating Cured meat. There’s even an Invigorating White Cured Meat. So get crafting and cooking.