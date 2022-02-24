Elden Ring | Where to get the Twinblade

Want to slay demons and monsters and Demigods in style? One of the best ways to do it in Elden Ring is with the Twinblade, the iconic weapon shown in pretty much all of the promotional material. It’s a pretty damn good weapon, too, as we’ll detail below – as well as where to find it.

What is the Elden Ring Twinblade?

As the name suggests the Twinblade is a double-ended blade weapon. It can be wielded one or two-handed, though it feels faster and more useful with both hands on the haft. It requires 10 Strength and 18 Dexterity to use, and scales equally with either stat. While it doesn’t have a massive damage output to begin with, once you’ve upgraded it a few times it’s speed and versatility make it a very good choice.

Where is the Elden Ring Twinblade?

While it’s not at the end of a lengthy dungeon, it’s still not a straightforward find. You’ll need to go to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in the south part of Lake Agheel near where the dragon patrols. After killing the enemies (or not, if you like), you’ll want to head into middle of the ruins and look for a low wall with a view of two large pillars in the distance.

Summon Torrent as you’ll need his double-jump to get you over the wall. Now look for the entrance to a small cellar. The Twinblade is in a chest in there. Simple.

Anything else I should know?

Avoid the dragon if you’re in the early hours of the game. Agheel is a tough enemy and will one-shot new starters easily. If you do want to take him on, you can check out our guide to the Flying Dragon Agheel boss fight. Otherwise, just enjoy your shiny new weapon.

